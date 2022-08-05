A Woman Disappears and Immediately Turns Into a Stalker — What Happened to Cari Farver?

In November 2012, Farver was staying with Kroupa because she was in the midst of a work project and he lived close to her office. The morning of her disappearance, Kroupa gave her a kiss goodbye but never saw her again. However, he would continue to hear from her for the next four years.

A few hours after leaving his apartment, Farver texted Kroupa saying she wanted to move in with him officially, something neither of them had said they wanted. When he politely declined, the texts grew angry and would continue to escalate.