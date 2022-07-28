A Swindling Minister Is Featured on Season 2 of 'The Con' — Who Is This "Impastor"?

In the Bible, Proverbs 13:5 states, "The righteous hate what is false, but the wicked make themselves a stench and bring shame on themselves." In other words, if you're lying then it pours out of every fiber of your being and it cannot be hidden.

What does God do to liars? Once again, we turn to Proverbs: "A false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will perish."

Yikes, death seems like a bit much, but it drives home the point that God is not a fan of falsehoods.