'The Tinder Swindler' Sheds Light on a Prolific Conman — Where Is He Now?By Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 1 2022, Published 4:11 p.m. ET
To kick off February 2022, Netflix is preparing to release a new true-crime documentary about an Israeli conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder. The film, which debuts on Feb. 2, will document how 31-year-old Shimon Hayut — who went by Simon Leviev — used the dating app to seduce and emotionally exploit multiple women for financial gain.
The Tinder Swindler follows three of the titular conman's victims coming together to tell their story and bring Shimon to justice for his crimes. Before we get more into the feature documentary, we think it's best to cover a bit of backstory — what exactly did he do? And where is the Tinder Swindler now? Luckily, we've got you covered on everything you need to know.
Where is the Tinder Swindler now?
As the Netflix documentary shows, the Tinder Swindler's fraudulent escapades spanned several countries, including Norway, Finland, and Denmark. He posed as Simon Leviev, the self-declared "prince of diamonds" and son of Russian-Israeli billionaire and diamond extraordinaire Lev Leviev.
While on Tinder, he managed to charm his way into gaining the trust of his dates, going as far as convincing them to transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars to him so he could protect himself against those who are out to get him. As expected in sketchy situations like this, no enemies were going after him, and the money lent to him by his suitresses was ancient history.
Though it seemed like he may get away with his crimes, The Times of Israel reported that after a joint operation between Interpol and Israel Police, the Tinder Swindler was arrested in Greece in July 2019 for using a fake passport. Following the arrest, he was brought back to Israel, where he faced numerous criminal charges, all of which related to his con-artist methods on Tinder.
According to Variety, the Swindler was imprisoned in Israel in December 2019 with a 15-month jail sentence; however, he served nearly five months of his sentence before being released. Since then, the Tinder Swindler has gone back to his criminal ways and pulled off yet another con.
Shimon Hayut posed as a front-line medical worker in Dec. 2020.
In Dec. 2020, The Times of Israel reported that he posed as a paramedic to get the COVID-19 vaccine when vaccines weren't readily available to those in his age category.
The vaccination center did not check his credentials beforehand but, once they realized Hayut was impersonating a front-line medical worker, they "began to investigate the incident" and "refreshing instructions on the matter."
The outlet also noted that Hayut asserted to Channel 12 that he is an at-risk individual and his medical conditions allowed his early admission to the vaccine. The news station eventually renounced his claims, and later on, Hayut threatened to sue the medical center that administered him the vaccine.
"I am not someone who waits in line or at places," he told the station via The Times of Israel. "With all due respect, I will not sit and wait 3-4 hours. I am not someone who waits, and no one can say a word about it."
As of today, Hayut remains out of prison and appears active on his private Instagram account under the name of Simon Leviev. With Netflix sure to bring loads of attention to his story, we have no doubt he'll do his best to stay out of the spotlight.