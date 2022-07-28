Hunter Moore Was First Arrested in January 2014 — How Long Was He in Jail For?
Thirty-six-year-old entrepreneur and webmaster Hunter Moore, the subject of Netflix's The Most Hated Man on the Internet, founded IsAnyoneUp.com, a website cataloging non-consensual nude photographs and videos, in 2010, and soon enough, he received the kind of public backlash reserved for the most immoral individuals out there.
A site streamlining the distribution and consumption of revenge pornography, alongside other types of equally disturbing imagery, IsAnyoneUp.com burst into the mainstream and immediately proved that censorship exists for a reason. Luckily, Hunter Moore didn't get away with it. How long was his prison sentence?
Hunter Moore was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in November 2015.
Moore earned a reputation thanks to the website IsAnyoneUp.com. As a person increasingly in the public eye, he tried to emulate the role of the stereotypical bad guy without the faintest care in the world. He received two and a half years in prison in November 2015. He has been free since March 2017.
In 2011, he famously appeared on Season 1 of Anderson Live, titled Anderson, telling two revenge porn victims that he only put pieces of information into the public realm.
"No. It's just getting information out to everybody. You know, people are curious about that. [They are] looking for it," Moore said. "It is all anonymous. I don't know these people. I mean, no one put a gun to their head and made them put these pictures."
According to Rolling Stone, Moore refused to take down photos posted on IsAnyoneUp.com during the 16 months it was publicly accessible. Moore and a collaborator named Charles Evens were arrested by the FBI on Jan. 23, 2014. Moore was released on a $100,000 bond the same month, warranting enraged responses from a percentage of the people closely following the case.
Moore self-published a book, 'Is Anyone Up?: The Story of Revenge Porn,' a year after he was released from prison.
In February 2015, Moore pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft charges and aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access of a computer. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison with a maximum of five years in November 2015.
He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $145.70 in restitution. He was released in May 2017. Moore now leads a considerably less high-profile lifestyle. Moore self-published a memoir titled Is Anyone Up?: The Story of Revenge Porn in 2018, via Esquire.
Moore was banned from Facebook circa 2012, and he remains banned.
Moore received a Facebook ban shortly after his antics started to garner more media attention. According to Rolling Stone, he tried to wrangle his way around the sanction by registering his 40-pound cat, Alan, on the site. The trick was unsuccessful, and Alan too was banned.
Moore remains banned by Facebook to this day. Arguably, the people whose photographs were posted on IsAnyoneUp.com have yet to receive sufficient reparations.
The Most Hated Man on the Internet is available on Netflix now.