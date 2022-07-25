Hunter Moore's Reign of Terror Over the Internet Is Over

Moore was released from prison in May 2017. Since rejoining society he has kept a low profile, which includes zero presence on social media. In 2018 Moore self-published Is Anyone Up?!: The Story of Revenge Porn, a book telling his side of the story. Other than that, he hasn't really spoken about what happened at all. Initially, Moore was tapped to take part in the Netflix special about his life, but he later declined.

