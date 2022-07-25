Hunter Moore's Reign of Terror Over the Internet Is Over
If you were active on social media in the early 2010s, odds are that you at least heard of Hunter Moore. The self-proclaimed "professional life ruiner" is the founder of the former revenge porn website IsAnyoneUp.com and had a massive following on Twitter, where he also shared lewd images and engaged in various levels of trolling.
Anyone familiar with Moore's dastardly doings is also likely aware of his eventual demise as an internet figurehead. But how exactly did it get to that point? Furthermore, where is Moore now? There's a renewed interest in his life thanks to Netflix's new documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet, which chronicles Moore's controversial rise to fame. So, here's everything that we know about his life today.
Where is Hunter Moore now?
Per Wikipedia, after operating IsAnyoneUp.com for 16 months, posting similarly lewd photos on his Twitter and Instagram pages to millions of followers, and even establishing a professional DJ career from it all, Moore had his first run-in with the law. In 2012 the FBI launched an investigation into him after receiving claims from one of his victim's mothers about the social media star sharing her nude photos.
By April 2012 IsAnyoneUp.com was officially shut down and the domain was sold to an anti-bullying group. It wasn't until February 2015, however, that Hunter actually saw any charges stem from his wrongdoings. At that time, Moore pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated identity theft as well as aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access of a computer. In November of that same year, Moore was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and $145.70 in restitution.
Moore was released from prison in May 2017. Since rejoining society he has kept a low profile, which includes zero presence on social media. In 2018 Moore self-published Is Anyone Up?!: The Story of Revenge Porn, a book telling his side of the story. Other than that, he hasn't really spoken about what happened at all. Initially, Moore was tapped to take part in the Netflix special about his life, but he later declined.
Check out The Most Hated Man on the Internet, streaming on Netflix now.