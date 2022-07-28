Is Netflix's 'Dream Home Makeover' Scripted? Here's What We Know!

Social media sensations Shea and Syd McGee took the internet by storm when they left their full-time jobs to start their own business. Several years, a few kids, and one Netflix Original series later, their home renovation company — Studio McGee — is still going strong.

The Dream Home Makeover hosts have plenty of experience helping unhappy homeowners make major improvements to their houses — but is any of it real? Some viewers wonder if the series is scripted.