Do You Want a Redesign on 'Dream Home Makeover'? Here's How to Apply
Have you ever wanted a dream home makeover? If so, you're in luck. That's the title of the Netflix series where interior designer team Shea and Syd McGee transform a space in people's homes in a way only they can. Over the course of three seasons, they've changed the look of dozens of rooms.
Would you like the chance to appear on the show and refresh your house? Here's how you can apply.
Here's how to apply to be on 'Dream Home Makeover'.
At the time of this publication, Dream Home Makeover doesn't appear to be taking new applicants, which makes sense since Season 3 just premiered. But you will definitely want this information in case we get a Season 4.
On the website for Studio McGee — which is Shea and Syd's design firm — there's a post that states all you have to do is send an email to DreamHomeMakeovercasting@gmail.com with your name and phone number along with a picture of yourself and the space you want to have redone.
However, this casting post was apparently for Season 3. If you click the "Apply Here" link now, you'll see that it says they're no longer taking submissions. As of now, there's no similar post on the website for a current casting call.
What we do know is that Dream Home Makeover looks for all kinds of applicants. The Studio McGee post referenced above stated that all are welcome and they work all over the U.S.
"Casting is looking for homeowners from ALL walks of life with ALL types of spaces in need of a dream makeover," the post says. "Whether it’s a one-room-re-do, a full home renovation, or a unique out-of-the-box design dilemma that needs to be solved- they want to hear your story!"
So far, the McGees have transformed kids' bedrooms, game rooms, kitchens, and more. But they have way more experience than what you see on Netflix. Shea has stated that after she and her family moved into their first home in 2013, she designed the space. After she posted the pics on Instagram and people started to notice, she and Syd started their business Studio McGee in 2014.
Will there be a 'Dream Home Makeover' Season 4?
As of right now, Netflix hasn't confirmed whether or not Dream Home Makeover will get a fourth season. Unfortunately for fans, the streaming service is known for its shows only lasting a few seasons, so it's possible that this is it. But since nothing has been announced, we could get to see more of the McGees.
What's even worse is that it might be some time before we hear anything about a fourth season. One of Studio McGee's posts said that it took two years to film the third one, although part of that could be due to COVID and related restrictions. But if it takes Netflix a while to get through filming this time around, they may not be looking for new applicants too soon.
You can watch all three seasons of Dream Home Makeover on Netflix now.