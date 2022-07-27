Will 'Dream Home Makeover' return for Season 4?

When it comes to spouses who design and renovate spaces together, the Magnolia Network has Chip and Joanna Gaines, while Netflix has Syd and Shea McGee.

The latter duo stars on the Netflix original, Dream Home Makeover, which highlights their design projects in Utah and in California. The third season of the hit reality series launched on July 27. This time around, Shea and Syd are taking on a new set of clients, who all desperately need the Studio McGee touch in their homes.