What Are the Net Worths of Home Makeover Mavens Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin?

Let's face it — we've all let our living spaces get a bit messy from time to time. Well, Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer have managed to turn our messes into money. Clea and Joanna are the founders of The Home Edit, a company that specializes in organizing homes with expertise.

Their work is the center of the Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit which features Clea and Joanna working with normal and celebrity clients to get their homes in fighting, tidy shape.