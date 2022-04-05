What Are the Net Worths of Home Makeover Mavens Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin?By Katherine Stinson
Apr. 5 2022, Published 9:15 a.m. ET
Let's face it — we've all let our living spaces get a bit messy from time to time. Well, Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer have managed to turn our messes into money. Clea and Joanna are the founders of The Home Edit, a company that specializes in organizing homes with expertise.
Their work is the center of the Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit which features Clea and Joanna working with normal and celebrity clients to get their homes in fighting, tidy shape.
With two seasons of their Netflix show and several successful books under their belts, it's easy to assume that Clea and Joanna must be doing well financially. So what are their net worths? Let's investigate.
What is Clea Shearer's net worth?
Let's start with Clea. According to the official website for The Home Edit, Clea is from Los Angeles, but she's also lived in New York, and of course, she currently resides in Nashville (where she met Joanna).
Clea has two children, and her alma mater is the Parsons School of Design. According to TheCinemaholic, Clea's net worth was an estimated $4 million in 2020.
Clea Shearer
Home Edit Founder, Home Makeover Expert, Book Author, TV Show Host
Birth Date: February 1st, 1982.
Birth Place: Los Angeles, California
University: Parsons School of Design
Birth Place: Los Angeles, California
University: Parsons School of Design
Is Joanna Teplin's estimated net worth similiar to Clea's?
The other half of The Home Edit's makeover dream team lists drive-thru Starbucks and dark chocolate as her guilty pleasures on The Home Edit's website. Joanna also has two children and shares a mutual hatred of flying with Clea.
The same report from TheCinemaholic estimates Joanna's net worth at around $2 million in 2020. Blurred Reality also estimated that her net worth was an estimated $2.1 million as of 2022.
Joanna Teplin
Home Edit Founder, Home Makeover Expert, Book Author, TV Show Host
Birth Date: August 20th, 1979
Birth Place: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
University: UC Santa Barbara
Birth Place: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
University: UC Santa Barbara
In addition to offering in-person and virtual DIY services (a virtual DIY experience costs $595 a pop, according to The Home Edit website!) via their Home Edit business, Joanna and Clea also have co-authored the two best-selling books, "The Home Edit" and "The Home Edit Life."
They also work with a variety of high-profile celebrity clients as highlighted on Get Organized with the Home Edit. It's easy to see how these two hard-working women have earned millions of dollars, and we bet it's only going up from here!
