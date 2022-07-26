Netflix's Spanish-Language Drama 'Alba' Is a Disturbing Ride — Was It Filmed in Spain?

"Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before; then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend's buddies," the series' synopsis reads. The show — which dropped on the streaming platform on July 15, 2022 — is an adaptation of Turkish drama Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?, which, in English, is What is Fatmagül’s Crime?

The twisty chain of events that follows Alba's attack lead her to question everything and everyone. Who knows what? Who can she trust?