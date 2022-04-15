During the state's recent trial in Solano County Superior Court, Muller plead, "no contest to two counts of forcible rape of Denise Huskins," per AP. He also plead guilty to "robbery of an inhabited dwelling, residential burglary, and false imprisonment."

While the state filed charges in March 2018, the trial was delayed due to the fact that Muller had been admitted to Napa State Hospital where he was ordered to take antipsychotic medication until he was deemed mentally competent to stand trial.