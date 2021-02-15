Nicki Minaj's Father Robert Maraj Was Killed In a Hit-and-Run on Long Island

In a 2015 interview with The New York Times , Nicki said that while her father had never abused her, specifically, he was an abusive man. “I would always hear him yelling and cursing, always. And it made me feel it was the way to interact because that’s how I saw him interacting.’’ In a separate interview with Rolling Stone , Nicki said that she had always seen money as a fix for her problems, especially when it came to her father.

She explained that she wanted money so that she could take care of her mother, which would allow her mother to leave her father.

“That was always what drove me,” she explained. “I was disappointed in my father. I was afraid, very afraid, that something would happen to my moth­er. I had nightmares about it.”