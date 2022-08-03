Nicki Minaj and Drake Have Hinted at Being More Than Friends Over the Years

Nicki and Drake signed to Young Money in 2009. While the label mates didn’t know each other before their deals, they had unmistakable chemistry that fans enjoyed watching onstage. Nicki often referred to Drake as her “little brother,” and he also said they were practically family.

Despite a few disagreements, Nicki and Drake’s friendship remained solid until 2015. That year, Nicki began dating Meek Mill, who later made some disparaging allegations against her friend.