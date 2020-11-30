Drake and Sophie Brussaux Both Proudly Share Pics of Their Son, Adonis

Fans may not know many details about Drake and Sophie Brussaux ’s relationship — how they met, what their co-parenting arrangement is like, and so on — but at least the duo give us glimpses of their son, Adonis.

On Nov. 8, for example, Sophie shared an Instagram video of herself doing yoga with the 3-year-old. “Yoga Sundays with my baby yogi,” the artist wrote in the caption.

But how did Drake first meet Sophie Brussaux? Here’s what we know about Sophie, Drake, and their little guy.