Drake and Sophie Brussaux Both Proudly Share Pics of Their Son, Adonis
Fans may not know many details about Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s relationship — how they met, what their co-parenting arrangement is like, and so on — but at least the duo give us glimpses of their son, Adonis.
On Nov. 8, for example, Sophie shared an Instagram video of herself doing yoga with the 3-year-old. “Yoga Sundays with my baby yogi,” the artist wrote in the caption.
But how did Drake first meet Sophie Brussaux? Here’s what we know about Sophie, Drake, and their little guy.
How did Drake meet Sophie Brussaux?
We still don’t know how Drake and Sophie first crossed paths, they first met in 2017. Narcity reported in 2019 that Adonis’ parents met in Toronto. In January 2017, The Sun posted photos of the duo dining with a group of friends in Amsterdam at a time when Drake was rumored to be dating Jennifer Lopez. (According to People, the rapper had a “whirlwind romance” with J. Lo between December 2016 and March 2017.)
Drake reportedly pays child support to make sure Sophie “lives comfortably.”
In the 2018 diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” rapper Pusha T claims that Drake is a “deadbeat motherf--ker” who was hiding his paternity of Adonis.
“Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run,” Pusha T raps on the track. “Love that baby, respect that girl.”
At the time, however, TMZ reported that Drake had been sending Sophie checks since just before she gave birth — to make sure she “lives comfortably.”
On his album “Scorpion,” Drake confirmed that Adonis is his.
A month after “The Story of Adidon” made headlines, Drake confirmed his fatherhood status in tracks on his album “Scorpion.” In the track “Emotionless,” for instance, he raps, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid.”
And on “March 14,” he raps, “I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s--t is in stone, sealed and signed / She’s not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine / [Drake’s mother] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time / And all it took was one time / S--t, we only met two times.”
He goes on: “I’m out here on frontlines just trying to make sure I see him sometimes / It’s breaking my spirit / ‘Single father,’ I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I’m a co-parent / Always promised a family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it / But this is the harsh truth now.”
Drake said it was “great” to share pictures of Adonis with the world.
Drake posted cute photos of himself and Adonis on Instagram in March 2020. “I posted those pictures, it was great for me,” he said in an interview on Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne a few weeks later.
“It was great to just share that with the world,” he added. “It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning, and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do.”