Lil Wayne Is Banned From the U.K. and Social Media Users Are Not Pleased

It appears that Lil Wayne fans in the U.K. are out of luck. According to a June 15, 2022 post on the Strawberries & Cream Festival Twitter page, the 39-year-old will not be performing at the festival due since “Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the U.K. directly by the home office in a last minute decision.”

The team also shared that these “extreme circumstances” were not in their control and that they received “minimal notice.”