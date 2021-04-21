Has Lil Wayne Settled Down at Last? Rumors of Marriage Are in the Air!

Rapper Lil Wayne has been in and out of the tabloids for decades releasing new music, taking questionable political stances, and being spotted out on dates and in on-and-off relationships with several women. But has Lil Wayne (aka Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.) finally settled down with his true love?

Rumor has it that the musician is now married to his on-and-off-again girlfriend, model Denise Bidot . Are the rumors true? Here's everything we know.

Is Lil Wayne married? He's been married before.

The musician has four children, but he has only been married once before to high school sweetheart Toya Johnson. The pair were married from 2004 to 2006. Since then, he's been linked to many women in the music industry, including Christina Milian, Nivea, and Katrina Taylor.

Lil Wayne began dating plus-size model Denise Bidot in June 2020, shortly after breaking off an engagement with model La’Tecia Thomas. He and Denise seemed very blissful, but their joy was cut short due to Lil Wayne's comments in support of Donald Trump in November 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

They broke up, and Lil Wayne tweeted cryptically, "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating. Sincerely, the fireman [sic]."

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne's tweet prompted Denise to remove the rapper from her Instagram entirely. But the pair seemingly reconciled on Thanksgiving. The model posted a few sweet photos to her since-deleted page saying, "Thanksgiving weekend was just perfect. Thankful every single day." Unfortunately, this reconciliation didn't last long, and the pair split again in January 2021, unfollowing one another on social media entirely.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, it appears things are back on in a big way after Lil Wayne posted a video to his Instagram story of Denise at the beach drawing their names in the sand. Not only was the purpose of this video to promote a new song, but it was seemingly also to announce that they're back together! On April 20, 2021, Lil Wayne tweeted, "Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters."

Looks like Lil’ Wayne is now a married man ❤️



Best wishes pic.twitter.com/HsG2GSd6gB — Naija (@Naija_PR) April 21, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

While all signs point to them being married, there has been no official confirmation from either party aside from Lil Wayne's tweet. Perhaps his upcoming album, "I Am Not a Human Being II," will shed some light on the subject. Even if he isn't married, it sounds like the musician is over-the-moon happy, and that's what counts!