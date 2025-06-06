Conspiracy Theorists Think That Jane Doe From the Diddy Trial Is Actually Daphne Joy Leave Daphne Joy alone! By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 6 2025, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daphnejoy

If anyone is feeling Diddy trial fatigue, we absolutely get it. The first week was dominated by the deeply uncomfortable testimony of the music mogul's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. She went into great detail about their time together, which included allegations of being coerced into drug-fueled freak offs as well as years of physical and emotional abuse. Ventura testified that it would take her days to recover from the freak offs.

Article continues below advertisement

The following week, rapper Kid Cudi took the stand and spoke about his previous relationship with Ventura. While they were dating, Diddy allegedly broke into his home and firebombed his car with a Molotov cocktail. There were also testimonies from former employees like Diddy's assistant, who claimed his job was cleaning up hotel rooms after the freak offs. When a woman named Jane Doe testified, social media put forth the theory that it was actually Daphne Joy. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega; Instagram/@daphnejoy

Article continues below advertisement

Were Daphne Joy and Diddy ever in a relationship?

Neither Joy nor Diddy have confirmed they were ever in a relationship, though they have hung out. According to Complex, in April 2021, the paparazzi caught Joy and Diddy spending some time together in Miami. This was commented on by Joy's ex, and Diddy's forever troll, 50 Cent. The "In Da Club" rapper shared a photo of Joy with Diddy in a post to X, writing, "Nah, me and Puff fight over business s--t. If he like the girl, he like the girl. I don’t give a f--k."

The Joy and Diddy rumor mill started up again in September 2022, but this time it was 50 Cent who started it. In a since-deleted post to Instagram, 50 Cent shared a photo of himself with the son he shares with Joy. In it, they are both looking at another picture of Joy interacting with Diddy, per Complex. "Oh s--t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL," 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “Remember what I told you the other day, these b-----s be crazy. SMH."

Article continues below advertisement

Unwilling to let her baby daddy get away with this, Joy popped into the comments begging her ex to leave her alone. "Please stop doing this to me," said Joy. "I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please." The jealous rapper later took down the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media thinks Jane Doe is Daphne Joy.

Months before Diddy was arrested, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking," reported Billboard. Joy, along with Diddy's ex-girlfriend Yung Miami, was referenced in this lawsuit. This resulted in 50 Cent seeking sole custody of their son. Joy denied Jones's accusations, saying, "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100 percent false and character assassination."