50 Cent's Baby Mama Daphne Joy Has Dated Several Hip-Hop Legends

The lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs have pulled in his ex, Daphne Joy. And her dating history includes several iconic rappers.

PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 8:04 a.m. ET

Daphne Joy and her son Sire Jackson at a Paw Patrol event
As more and more information comes out about Sean “Diddy” Combs, more people in his circle are getting pulled into the drama. One such person is actor and model Daphne Joy, who was named as a “sex worker” in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’s lawsuit against Diddy. Rodney claimed that Daphne was one of four sex workers who received “monthly stipends” in exchange for sex work for Diddy.

Diddy's lawyer responded, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit.” But that didn’t stop the drama from escalating between Joy and her baby daddy, 50 Cent aka Curtis James Jackson. When we look back, Daphen actually has a long dating history with several hip-hop legends. So what is the Frankenhood actor's dating history?

Daphne Joy with son Sire Jackson in Isabella Couture runway show in 2015
Tyrese Gibson (2011)

Tyrese attends the 2011 Surround Sound of Fashion concert and fashion show at the Harris Theater on Dec. 17, 2011
Actor and R&B singer Tyrese and Daphne are said to have hooked up in 2011, but there's no proof of their relationship. Daphne attended Tyrese's Open Invitation album release party at the time, but who knows what really happened?

50 Cent (2011–2012)

Although Daphne and 50 Cent only dated for about a year, their relationship was a significant one because they had their son, Sire Jackson. They split shortly after Sire's birth and share custody of him, but their relationship has still been quite tumultuous. In 2013, 50 Cent was charged with domestic violence against Daphne in which he allegedly kicked her in the stomach. After Rodney's allegations about Daphne's work, 50 Cent moved to gain sole custody of their son, but Daphne clapped back.

Jason Derulo (2015–2016)

Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy at the People's Choice Awards
Another kind of hip-hop, Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy dated briefly from 2015–2016. They made their relationship public in November 2015 and officially broke things off by May 2016. “It’s tough at times because I’m always on the road, but with modeling she’s more flexible than I am so she’ll come to some of my shows,” Jason told PEOPLE about their romance. "She has an understated personality. I love that about her.” Sadly, however, they couldn't make it work.

Sean "Diddy" Combs (2021–2022)

Sean "Diddy" Combs in a beige coat in London in 2023
Yes, the man of the hour is actually considered one of Daphne's exes. In 2021, photos of Diddy and Daphne holding hands circulated, prompting 50 Cent to publicly give them his blessing. At the time, however, Diddy was also rumored to be dating Yung Miami, and both women actually attended Diddy's 2022 birthday celebration. After his party, Daphne celebrated him on Instagram with, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person."

As the truth comes out in the courtroom about what the nature of Daphne's relationship with Diddy really was, we'll surely learn more about all of her past flings. No one expected 12-year-old Sire Jackson to get caught in the middle, so we hope that things work out for Daphne and 50 Cent's son amid all the chaos.

