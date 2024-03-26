Aubrey O'Day Alleges Multiple Instances of Abuse by Diddy Dating Back to ‘Making the Band’
“We were scared to death with what would happen with Puff each day,” Aubrey once said of Diddy.
Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault and rape.
Since the end of 2023, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in the news for multiple sexual assault and abuse allegations.
On March 25, 2024, amidst legal turmoil and testimonies from alleged victims, Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Miami, Fla., and Los Angeles, Calif. Videos from TMZ showed federal agents with guns drawn and helicopters overhead.
Diddy wasn't arrested, but two men resembling his sons, Justin and Christian King Combs, were seen handcuffed.
The event sparked widespread discussion on social media, with Diddy's longtime rival 50 Cent addressing it. Former Danity Kane artist Aubrey O’Day also weighed in on Instagram, stating, “What you sow, you shall reap.”
This isn't the first time she's criticized Diddy or discussed their feud, as she’s mentioned his alleged harsh treatment of her when he was her boss.
Diddy and Aubrey O’Day’s feud began when she was fired from Danity Kane in 2008.
Diddy and Aubrey first crossed paths during auditions for Making The Band Season 3. Viewers witnessed Diddy selecting Aubrey and others to form the girl group, Danity Kane. Despite initial success with two albums, tensions arose between Diddy and Aubrey due to her perceived lack of commitment to her singing career.
Diddy ultimately cut professional ties with Aubrey by firing her and Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett in the Season 3 finale of Making The Band 4.
Diddy went on to say he didn’t have any ill feelings towards Aubrey. However, she did not share the same sentiments. In 2019, Aubrey opened up more about her time as Diddy’s artist in an interview with Variety.
During the interview, Aubrey described Diddy as a “very difficult person to work with” and scolded her in front of the group, allegedly stating she looked like a “wet dog” and was “supposed to be the hot one” as she sweated through a dance rehearsal.
“We were scared to death with what would happen with Puff each day,” Aubrey recalled. “There was just no room for error. Diddy was one of the most intense people you could ever work with. I experienced everything from race [remarks] to sexism, and a lot of it was scary.”
In 2022, Aubrey implied Diddy’s reason for firing her on ‘Making The Band’ was more sinister.
Aubrey revealed in a 2022 interview with Call Her Daddy podcast that her dismissal from Danity Kane was more about Diddy's personal feelings than her professionalism. According to her, Diddy fired her because she "wasn’t willing to do what was expected of [her] — not talent-wise, but in other areas."
Although she didn’t expand on what she meant, Aubrey’s allegations came one year before more allegations surfaced regarding Diddy’s behavior with collaborators and his exes.
Aubrey O’Day released several statements backing Diddy’s sexual assault accusers.
In November 2023, Diddy received multiple civil lawsuits regarding sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape. The lawsuits began after Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, sued him for $30 million on Nov. 16, 2023, stating he allegedly raped her in 2018 and was repeatedly physically abused by him during their 11-year relationship.
Diddy and Cassie amicably settled the case for an undisclosed amount the following day. However, Diddy’s attorney stated the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”
Aubrey was Cassie’s advocate before and after Cassie settled with Diddy. On Nov. 17, 2023, Aubrey posted an Instagram Story about the case, stating she had “Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen 🙌🏼.” Aubrey also told Page Six she was “in complete support” of the “Me & U” singer. Aubrey also addressed the settlement on Instagram when it came out, per Us Weekly.
As Diddy faced more legal trouble with his March 2024 raiding and rumors, he fled the country to avoid further lawsuits, Aubrey expressed more support for Cassie, herself, and more of Diddy’s alleged survivors.
During the news of the raids, Aubrey shared her hope that the raid and further cases would result in her and his other accusers receiving justice.
“I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured,” she said.
Diddy has not been charged with any crimes despite his properties being raided. Additionally, he hasn’t discussed his and Aubrey’s issues in years. However, Aubrey will always keep her foot on the mogul’s neck.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.