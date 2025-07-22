The Wild and Controversial Ozzy Osbourne Has Passed Away at Age 76 — Here's What We Know Ozzy Osbourne is taking the crazy train to his next stop. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 22 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76, mere weeks after he played a bittersweet farewell show. Although he is best known as the over-the-top frontman for the controversial band, his post-rock star life included a successful reality television show. His band was often met with criticism from people who unfairly categorized them as derivative or demonic. They were neither of those things.

What Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne did was usher in a new genre of music called heavy metal. It opened the doors for bands like Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest. In his later years, the world met a different kind of Ozzy via The Osbournes, the reality show that introduced people to Ozzy the husband and Ozzy the dad. Getting to know the singer in that way makes his remaining time somehow more intimate. What was the cause of death? Here's what we know.



Here's what we know about Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death.

According to The Independent, Ozzy passed away July 22, 2025. Although a cause of death has yet to be revealed, we do know he was struggling with health issues. The singer was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019, which left him unable to walk, though he could still sing. A statement from his family obtained by the outlet says he was surrounded by his friends, family, and love. They have asked for privacy at this time.