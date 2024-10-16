Home > Entertainment > Music Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot Multiple Times in Vegas — Who Shot Him? "Lee is fully conscious and doing well," per a statement to 'Fox News Digital.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 16 2024, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@reddragoncartel

The former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee, who also played with Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times in Las Vegas on Oct. 15, 2024. A rep confirmed to Fox News Digital, “As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, Nev. street shooting.”

Jake had reportedly been walking his dog when the shooting occurred. Thankfully, the rep assured fans, “Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.” While fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing he’s OK, the big question remains: Why did this attack happen, and who shot Jake? Here's what police have revealed so far.

Who shot guitarist Jake E. Lee?

As of right now, police are calling the shooting "random." According to the rep's statement, "Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours."

The statement continued, saying that an investigation will be conducted but that "no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

Fox News Digital also obtained a statement from a rep for the Las Vegas Police Department, detailing the time and place of the incident: "On Oct. 15, 2024, at approximately 2:42 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street."

When officers arrived, they "located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

While we don't yet know who carried out the "random" shooting against Jake, it did happen at nearly 3 a.m., which isn't exactly the safest time to be out walking a dog in Vegas.

Ozzy Osbourne's fans are surprised he didn't immediately comment on Jake E. Lee's shooting.

Given Jake E. Lee’s history playing guitar alongside Ozzy from 1982 to 1985 and being featured on iconic albums like "Bark at the Moon" and "So Tired," fans were surprised that Ozzy hadn’t issued a statement about Jake’s shooting.

Instead, Ozzy continued to promote his signing event at Barnes & Noble on Instagram. One fan complained, "C'mon, Ozz ... why is there no mention of Jake E. Lee being shot?" Another chimed in, "Meanwhile Jake E. Lee got shot in the dark," while a third added, "Dr needs to bark at the moon for Jake."