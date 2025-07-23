What Happened With Ozzy Osbourne’s 2016 Affair? Inside the Details Ozzy’s decision to enter the world of reality TV with his family, via the 2000s MTV series ‘The Osbournes,’ introduced him to a new generation. By Danielle Jennings Published July 23 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music world continues to mourn legendary rocker-turned-reality star Ozzy Osbourne, and as the tributes pour in, many have been curious about the aspects of his life that aren’t as well known to the public. This includes his marriage to long-time wife Sharon Osbourne and the affair that almost ended their relationship.

As the frontman for the rock group Black Sabbath, Ozzy enjoyed decades of stardom in the musical world — but it was his decision to enter the world of reality TV with his family, via the 2000s MTV series The Osbournes, that introduced him to a new generation.

What happened with Ozzy Osbourne’s 2016 affair?

Ozzy and Sharon, who married in 1982, briefly separated in May 2016 after rumors ran rampant that the rocker had been unfaithful, according to People. Two months later, in July 2016, Sharon spoke about her husband’s infidelity while co-hosting CBS’s The Talk. "I forgive. It's going to take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage," she said at the time. "I just can't think of my life without him."

The same month, Ozzy’s former hairstylist Michelle Pugh confirmed that she had been in a four-year affair with him that began in 2012 and continued until 2016.

What did Michelle say about her affair with Ozzy?

In August 2016, Michelle expressed no regrets about her affair with Ozzy and shared the details of their relationship, referring to him as “the greatest love of my life.” "I can’t deny that I fell in love with a married man that pursued me," she told People in an exclusive interview. “But this narrative that is out there that I am some groupie that went after him because of money – it’s just simply not true. That is not the situation.”

“You happen to meet someone and you have an amazing connection and it’s not desirable to act upon it. End of story” Michelle continued. “Do I realize that certain people will not understand? Yes. I am not asking for anyone’s approval,” she told the outlet. “I don’t regret anything. Love is never a mistake. Even when it’s messy and even when it hurts.”

Michelle also spoke about the immense backlash she received from the public after her affair with Ozzy made headlines. “During that time I have watched my cherished private relationship based on love and mutual respect be thrown out to the media for public dissection, speculation and the entertainment of the masses,” she said. “I will no longer stay silent and allow myself to be eternally nailed shut in someone’s coffin of shame.”

Things got so intense once the affair was revealed that Michelle filed a lawsuit against Ozzy’s youngest daughter, Kelly Osbourne, after she took to social media to blast Michelle about the affair by accusing her of “elder abuse” while also sharing Michelle’s phone number. She sued Kelly Pugh for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and public disclosure of private facts.

