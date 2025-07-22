Was the "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne Religious? "Someone should write the Bible in my language!" By Ivy Griffith Published July 22 2025, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In 1968, a band was started that would change the world of music. Black Sabbath, then comprised of guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler, and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, would forever shape the world of rock metal and create an enduring fandom that would see band members rise, fall, and rise again throughout the decades.

Ozzy passed away in 2025 at the age of 76, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy, children, and a wife, Sharon. But though he was known as the "Prince of Darkness," many fans have wondered: was Ozzy religious? Here's what we know about his thoughts on religion.

Was Ozzy Osbourne religious?

Rewind back in time to the 1980s. Rock metal was roaring, goth fashion was on the rise, Dungeons & Dragons was occupying the afternoons of high school kids the world over, and parents were panicking about the erosion of American values and the traditional family. Enter: Satanic Panic.

Fueled by the dark imagery of bands like Black Sabbath, it was a time when parents were terrified that music and culture was turning their kids to Satan worship. But the irony of all that may be in the fact that Ozzy was not particularly religious. Although he didn't discount the possibility of some sort of religious belief, Ozzy did scoff at the idea of becoming a Christian.

In a 2020 interview with GQ, when asked if he was a religious man, Ozzy quipped, "I’ve tried reading the Bible but it’s in a f--king language that I don’t understand. Someone should do a version in my language: “And so Jesus said, ‘F--k off!’ And lo, they all f--ked off.”

Was Ozzy a Christian?

It's pretty safe to say that Ozzy was probably not Christian, despite the fact that he occasionally wore a cross. But he also didn't seem particularly invested in any other religion, despite Black Sabbath's imagery making use of upside-down crosses, Satanic symbols, and dark color schemes to drive home their dark, gritty sound and vibes.

Although a few Christian sites have attributed a quote to Ozzy which reads, "If I’d have gone to church, I’d still be there now, confessing all my sins!" we cannot independently confirm the authenticity of such a quote. Other sites have quoted Ozzy confessing a belief in God, but again; they are not able to be verified. So as far as we can tell, Ozzy may have been spiritual but did not publicly claim participation in any establishment religion.

Ozzy struggled through the years with drugs and addiction (via The Sun), and he and Sharon split briefly in the mid-2010s after it was revealed that he had been unfaithful. He was most certainly not perfect, but then, no one is, religious or not. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2020, and Sharon stayed by his side through his final years.