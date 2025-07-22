Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Says He Was “Surrounded by Love” in His Final Moments The late Black Sabbath frontman leaves behind his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and four children. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 22 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music industry lost another great when it was announced that Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic Prince of Darkness, died on Tuesday, July 22. Ozzy was 76 years old.

The rocker's legacy will always include the decades he spent as the frontman of Black Sabbath, with whom he reunited a little over two weeks ago during the band's farewell performance. However, Ozzy was also a reality TV pioneer who introduced the world to his family on MTV's The Osbournes. Here's what his family has said about his death.

Source: Mega

Ozzy Osbourne's family released a statement confirming he died in July 2025.

On Tuesday, Ozzy's family provided a statement to The Daily Mail announcing he passed away and that they were by his side as he took his final breath. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family shared. "He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Ozzy's family, which included his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his children, Kelly, Jack, Aimee, and Louis Osbourne, asked fans to give them time to process their loss. "We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the statement continued. "Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.”

Ozzy's family's statement regarding his death comes just nine days after Kelly dismissed ongoing rumors that her father was dying. According to The New York Post, the Fashion Police alum spoke out after seeing an AI-generated video of Ozzy saying, "'I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die."' “What the f--k is wrong with you people?” she scolded the video's creator via Instagram Stories. “Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”