Why Was Ozzy Osbourne Called The Prince of Darkness? All About the Black Sabbath Rocker

Fans are mourning the death of rock star Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. Ozzy was born John Michael Osbourne in Aston, Birmingham, in the U.K. in 1948. He rose to fame as the frontman for the heavy metal rock group, Black Sabbath. Ozzy was also known for his reality TV show on MTV, The Osbournes.

According to The Guardian, Ozzy died in the morning hours surrounded by his family. His cause of death was not revealed, but the superstar had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read a statement from the family. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”



Why was Ozzy Osbourne called The Prince of Darkness?

Ozzy was called The Prince of Darkness because his band, Black Sabbath, was surrounded by dark mythology, per The Guardian. Many folks thought they were satanists, partly due to Ozzy biting the head off of a bat thrown on stage by a fan during a performance in 1982. Black Sabbath spent a good deal of time during the 1970s convincing reporters that they weren't satanists, but Ozzy's theatrics played a role in his public image.

The rocker and his band's dark music also played a part. Ozzy often wore all black and incorporated gothic-like make-up into his performances, such as wearing heavy black eyeliner. He also sometimes painted his fingernails black. Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 with Ozzy, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler, per People. The band had several hits, including “War Pigs” and “Paranoid." They won two Grammy Awards, and Black Sabbath was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Ozzy went on to have a successful solo career in 1978, and his 1991 hit, "Mama, I'm Comin' Home," is reportedly about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. According to American Songwriter, the song was dedicated to his wife, Sharon, who began dating the rocker in 1979. She stayed with him as he battled addiction and sought sobriety after he realized he could die from the disease. Sharon worked as his manager for much of his career and starred with him on his reality show.

The rock star was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Grammys in 2019, and in 2007, he spoke about his journey in the music business and being famous. “This has all been such an amazing journey for me,” he said. “I can vividly remember sitting on the step of my house in Aston, just tripping about what it would be like to be a Beatle. It’s like I’ve been in the music industry for 30, 40 years, and it’s just been incredible really.”