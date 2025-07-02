After Verdict, Diddy Fans Drench Themselves in Baby Oil to Show Support "WTF is wrong with people?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 2 2025, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: DailyMail

In what is being touted as a victory for Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper has been acquitted of three of the five charges brought against him in his sex trafficking trial. The music mogul was found not guilty of the racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, but could see prison time for the two charges of transportation for prostitution under the Mann Act. Each carries a sentence of no more than 10 years.

Article continues below advertisement

The fact that Diddy is looking down the barrel of some amount of prison time didn't keep the former CEO of Bad Boy Records from expressing his joy once the verdict was read. According to The New York Times, Diddy turned to his family and mouthed, "I'm going home." He also started a round of applause that a few people in the courtroom echoed. Outside of the courthouse, things got really weird, as Diddy supporters gleefully squirted baby oil on each other in celebration. Details to follow.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, Diddy supporters did squirt baby oil on themselves in front of the courthouse.

In a video captured by the Daily Mail, jubilant supporters of the disgraced rapper celebrated his partial victory by breaking out the baby oil. A man sporting a purple suit and hat sprayed the chest of another man while the former laughed and the latter jumped up and down. The duo was surrounded by other supporters who were eagerly filming the bizarre incident. Text over the video reads, "Diddy fans removed by riot police after spraying each other with baby oil."

Most people in the comments of the video, which was shared to Instagram, were horrified by this reaction. "WTF is wrong with people?" asked one person. Another said this was "literally not even funny." One person took the empathetic route by pointing out the fact that it's "all fun and games" when it's not your loved one.

Article continues below advertisement