These Tweets About Diddy Being "Not Guilty" Range From Hilarious to Horrifying

"Every celebrity that rejoices about Diddy not being held guilty and facing such a low jail time sentence deserves to be blacklisted and ruined."

Published July 2 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET

When music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on a number of serious sex crime charges, he was tried in the court of public opinion long before the justice system had its say.

It seemed that most people felt he was guilty, predicting a long stint in prison for the former music titan.

So it was a bit shocking when July 2, 2025, saw headlines declaring that Diddy was declared "not guilty" on the two most serious charges from his trial — racketeering and sex trafficking — and was guilty on other charges. This prompted a slew of reactions on social media, including endless tweets on X (formerly Twitter) about how the industry giant was declared "not guilty" despite all seeming odds stacked against him.

Here's what we know about those tweets, showcasing people's thoughts on the matter.

He moved prostitutes, but didn't sex traffic. Say what?!

X user @localsoundwave pointed out something that had a lot of people scratching their heads: Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but "not guilty" on sex trafficking. What?!

It's all going downhill.

User @dylanisunique pointed out that things are rather bleak in the news cycle for many people. "Diddy found not guilty on the biggest charges, Donald Trump doing the devil's work in office," and of course, "Andrew Tate still alive ..." It's not a great day to be a victim's advocate.

Diddy drove that shady taxi.

As someone who was definitely @NOTDaleJR88 noted, that Diddy was basically found guilty ONLY of being "a s--tty taxi."

While that isn't exactly the truth, it does kind of sum things up in the most absurd way possible.

Diddy and the president — is there a future pardon in the works?

One user shared a series of photos of Diddy and Trump attending the same events, even posing for pictures together, as verified by Snopes. One user predicted that there would be a Presidential Pardon in the future for Diddy. And in May 2025, Trump reflected on their former friendship and suggested he would consider looking at a pardon (via Fox News).

Keep your eyes on other industry names, one user warns.

Another X user warned that any celebrities who celebrate Diddy's exoneration should be looked at with suspicion.

The comparison is shocking.

User @burner_cp2 pointed out that while Diddy was found not guilty, despite multiple credible witness testimonies against him, Tory Lanez was found guilty with far less convincing evidence. In 2022, rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of multiple firearms charges, with Megan Thee Stallion serving as the prosecution's main witness (via CBS News). While Megan's testimony was compelling, the prosecution struggled to connect Tory to her shooting with forensic evidence.

How deep does it go?

X user @wolsned promoted a conspiracy theory that has long been making the rounds that Hollywood elites are allowed to get away with crimes and the average person is not allowed to know about it. They wrote, "Because these people rule over you, f--k children, screw with your lives, fulfill the agenda of our unseen masters."

While it's just a conspiracy theory, Diddy's exoneration on several counts has added fuel to the fire.

Not so fast.

One person told people to slow their roll on panicking about Diddy walking free. They pointed out that, while he was exonerated on several major charges, the other charges do come with potential prison time.

Make it make sense.

As one user pointed out, Diddy's exoneration on several major charges may be the end of "allegations ruin men's lives." After all, there was not only a multitude of allegations, but ample witnesses and testimonies. And yet the music industry mogul prevailed against the biggest charges.

While the verdict was shocking to many, it's important to keep in mind that the justice system requires that the jurors believe a person is guilty "beyond a reasonable doubt." While it's unclear why the jurors chose the verdicts that they chose, it's reasonable to assume that they were privy to information the public may not know in full.

Regardless, the internet's reaction to the verdicts shows that Diddy's public opinion trial is far from over, even if his day in court is nearing its end.

