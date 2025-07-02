These Tweets About Diddy Being "Not Guilty" Range From Hilarious to Horrifying "Every celebrity that rejoices about Diddy not being held guilty and facing such a low jail time sentence deserves to be blacklisted and ruined." By Ivy Griffith Published July 2 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, X / @HaterReport_

When music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on a number of serious sex crime charges, he was tried in the court of public opinion long before the justice system had its say. It seemed that most people felt he was guilty, predicting a long stint in prison for the former music titan.

Article continues below advertisement

So it was a bit shocking when July 2, 2025, saw headlines declaring that Diddy was declared "not guilty" on the two most serious charges from his trial — racketeering and sex trafficking — and was guilty on other charges. This prompted a slew of reactions on social media, including endless tweets on X (formerly Twitter) about how the industry giant was declared "not guilty" despite all seeming odds stacked against him. Here's what we know about those tweets, showcasing people's thoughts on the matter.

He moved prostitutes, but didn't sex traffic. Say what?!

The jury saying P. Diddy is guilty of transporting prostitutes but not guilty of sex trafficking pic.twitter.com/HsEpNKo2FO — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) July 2, 2025 Source: X / @localsoundwave

X user @localsoundwave pointed out something that had a lot of people scratching their heads: Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but "not guilty" on sex trafficking. What?!

Article continues below advertisement

It's all going downhill.

Diddy found not guilty on the biggest charges, Donald Trump doing the devil’s work in office, and Andrew Tate still alive…….God help us pic.twitter.com/no4YnKeOz1 — dylan ∞ ☼ (@dylanisunique) July 2, 2025 Source: X / @dylanisunique

User @dylanisunique pointed out that things are rather bleak in the news cycle for many people. "Diddy found not guilty on the biggest charges, Donald Trump doing the devil's work in office," and of course, "Andrew Tate still alive ..." It's not a great day to be a victim's advocate.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy drove that shady taxi.

As someone who was definitely @NOTDaleJR88 noted, that Diddy was basically found guilty ONLY of being "a s--tty taxi." While that isn't exactly the truth, it does kind of sum things up in the most absurd way possible.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy and the president — is there a future pardon in the works?

The Diddy verdict is in.



“Count 1?”

“Not Guilty”

“Sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura?”

“Not Guilty”

“Transportation for prostitution?”

“Guilty”

“Sex trafficking?”

“Not Guilty”

“Transportation for prostitution, Jane?”

“Guilty”



A presidential pardon is in his future. pic.twitter.com/b4rxcuGvLv — Evan (@daviddunn177) July 2, 2025 Source: X / @daviddunn177

One user shared a series of photos of Diddy and Trump attending the same events, even posing for pictures together, as verified by Snopes. One user predicted that there would be a Presidential Pardon in the future for Diddy. And in May 2025, Trump reflected on their former friendship and suggested he would consider looking at a pardon (via Fox News).

Article continues below advertisement

Keep your eyes on other industry names, one user warns.

Every celebrity that rejoices about diddy not being held guilty and facing such a low jail time sentence deserves to be blacklisted & ruined, keep y’all eyes open to who supports him

pic.twitter.com/wSBUFDG97u — NATE (@NATERERUN) July 2, 2025 Source: X . @NATERERUN

Another X user warned that any celebrities who celebrate Diddy's exoneration should be looked at with suspicion.

Article continues below advertisement

The comparison is shocking.

Tory Lanez was found GUILTY on all charges despite no forensic evidence like DNA or witness testimony to prove he had the gun in his hands…



But Diddy gets found NOT GUILTY on majority of his charges despite all the witness testimony against him? pic.twitter.com/Fq2m7CTaYH — C🅿️3 (@burner_cp2) July 2, 2025

User @burner_cp2 pointed out that while Diddy was found not guilty, despite multiple credible witness testimonies against him, Tory Lanez was found guilty with far less convincing evidence. In 2022, rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of multiple firearms charges, with Megan Thee Stallion serving as the prosecution's main witness (via CBS News). While Megan's testimony was compelling, the prosecution struggled to connect Tory to her shooting with forensic evidence.

Article continues below advertisement

How deep does it go?

Diddy is found NOT GUILTY of sex trafficking and racketeering.



Just like the Epstein files.



You are NOT ALLOWED TO KNOW.



Because these people rule over you, fuck children, screw with your lives, fulfil the agenda of our unseen masters. pic.twitter.com/vWmb6XYHEk — Darren of Plymouth (@wolsned) July 2, 2025 Source: X / @wolsned

X user @wolsned promoted a conspiracy theory that has long been making the rounds that Hollywood elites are allowed to get away with crimes and the average person is not allowed to know about it. They wrote, "Because these people rule over you, f--k children, screw with your lives, fulfill the agenda of our unseen masters." While it's just a conspiracy theory, Diddy's exoneration on several counts has added fuel to the fire.

Article continues below advertisement

Not so fast.

Diddy was found guilty for 2/5 charges. He still has to do some times for those.



No probation

He not coming home ! !! pic.twitter.com/RcN91mGQrM — Jasper Ziggle 🥷🇬🇭 🇺🇸 (@JasperZiggle) July 2, 2025 Source: X / @JasperZiggle

One person told people to slow their roll on panicking about Diddy walking free. They pointed out that, while he was exonerated on several major charges, the other charges do come with potential prison time.

Article continues below advertisement

Make it make sense.

i never wanna hear about “allegations ruin mens lives” again. the amount of evidence that was presented of diddy and his crimes against these women especially cassie and he STILL was found not guilty. fuck the justice system — dai (@vietbaddie) July 2, 2025 Source: X / @vetbaddie

As one user pointed out, Diddy's exoneration on several major charges may be the end of "allegations ruin men's lives." After all, there was not only a multitude of allegations, but ample witnesses and testimonies. And yet the music industry mogul prevailed against the biggest charges.

Article continues below advertisement