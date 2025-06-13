Kanye Tried to Attend Diddy's Trial, But He Was "Too Famous" to Enter the Courtroom Diddy and Kanye were once friends, and Kanye wanted to show up in support of his beleaguered friend. By Ivy Griffith Published June 13 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are few stars who have made headlines quite like Kanye "Ye" West and Sean "Diddy" Combs. They have both been titans in the music industry for decades, sporting infamous reputations that came to a head after Diddy was arrested on charges of multiple sex crimes.

However, the two have been a little cool on one another in public for a few years following a feud over Ye's 2022 "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. So 2025 brought some surprises, as Kanye tried to attend the Diddy trial, bringing his wife along like they were attending a celebrity event. Here's what we know about the unusual attempt and how it went down.

Kanye West tried to attend the Diddy trial, to no avail.

Most people know that trials aren't just a public spectacle; they're an exercise of the justice system. And they're certainly not supposed to be a celebrity event. Apparently, no one told Ye that, after he and his maybe ex-wife Bianca Censori attempted to attend the trial. Initially, they were turned away, one TikToker reports. But Kanye returned another day on his own, according to the TikToker, who has been attending the trial and documenting major events.

However, TikTok comedy journalist @SecretServiceSam said that Ye was considered "too famous" to sit in the courtroom with the other spectators. The concern, the TikToker explained, was that his presence as a mega-celebrity would bedazzle and sway the jury.

As a result, Sam explained, they set up an overflow courtroom and allowed Kanye to watch on a monitor along with members of the press who didn't make it into the main courtroom. While @SecretServiceSam acknowledged that it's natural for people to be excited over the arrival of a major celebrity at the trial, he wanted to remind people that Kanye has recently been making public antisemitic statements, and even released a song titled "Heil Hitler."

Are Diddy and Kanye friends?

But the question remains: Why was Kanye there in the first place? Just how close are Kanye and Diddy? As it turns out, they've been closely linked for decades.

As Mirror reports, Kanye has suggested in the past that listening to Diddy inspired him to join the music industry. He once called Diddy "my favorite artist." They connected on a personal level and a professional one throughout the years. In 2009, Kanye suggested that Diddy was the reason that he ended up marrying his now-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

However, things reportedly soured in 2022 after an embattled Kanye released "White Lives Matter" t-shirts and Diddy called him out for the move.

