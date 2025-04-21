Kanye West Claims He Had an Incestuous Relationship With His Cousin Kanye West reveals some alleged abuse from his past. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 21 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

At this point in Kanye "Ye" West's career, no one should be shocked by what he posts on social media, and yet he somehow always finds a way. He has made several antisemitic comments that reached a disturbing peak in February 2025 after Ye posted to X that he loved Hitler. He has since deleted that post.

Things have taken yet another turn for the disgraced rapper, who took to X once again to work some stuff out. On April 21, 2025, Ye said that he changed his album name to "CUCK" and followed that up with a post of the song. The song is titled "Cousins," and while explaining the origin of that name, Ye shared some pretty shocking details about their relationship. Here's what we know.

Kanye West alleges that he had an incestuous relationship with his cousin.

According to Ye's post, his cousin is in prison for killing a pregnant woman a few years after the rapper told him they "wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore." West may be talking about his 17-year-old cousin, who Kim Kardashian referenced in an episode of Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which premiered on Oxygen in April 2020.

In the episode, Kim speaks with Marc M. Howard, the president of the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice and the director of Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. West's "cousin has a double life sentence for a murder that he committed when he was 17," Kim explained. She went on to say that Ye's mother wasn't upset about it anymore because that's just what happened in their neighborhood.

West explained in his post to X that he felt guilty about his cousin going to prison, as if no longer looking at pornographic magazines with him was somehow to blame for what he did. "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw," wrote Ye. He also said that while his father had "dirty magazines," Ye preferred the ones his mother had.