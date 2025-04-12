Kanye West Claims He Hooked Up With Ashley Olsen, Inspiring Song Shoutout "I used to f--k" Ashley thats why the twins got the [shout] out." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 12 2025, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There’s very little we can put past Kanye West (Ye) these days, so it’s safe to say, expect the unexpected. He’s already made headlines for wearing a black KKK-inspired custom outfit and having his estranged wife, Bianca Censori, step out on the red carpet nearly naked (say what you want, a sheer stocking dress isn’t clothing). Now, in April 2025, he’s claiming on X (formerly Twitter) that he had sexual relations with Ashley Olsen (as an adult, of course).

According to Ye’s post, he slept with Ashley, which is allegedly why she and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, got a shoutout on his and Jay-Z’s 2011 hit "[N-word] in Paris," off their Watch the Throne album. They’ve been photographed together, and Diplo even confirmed the Olsen twins were present during the recording of the song. So... is there any truth to Kanye’s latest bold statement? Here’s what we know.

A potential timeline of Kanye West and Ashley Olsen's relationship.

Ashley Olsen hasn’t publicly addressed the rumors of dating or sleeping with Kanye West, so for now, all we have to go on is his April 9, 2025, X post. Still, based on that and a few past events, it’s not far-fetched to believe they may have hooked up sometime in 2011.

Rumors of the two "dating" started swirling years ago after gossip outlet Deuxmoi shared a screenshot via Instagram Stories of a message they received from someone who claimed to witness Kanye with one of the Olsen twins, per TikToker Jackson Strife (@jacksonstrife).

According to the anonymous tipster, they attended Kanye’s 34th birthday party, which was likely on or around June 8, 2011, after working around him while he and Jay-Z were recording Watch the Throne.

When they showed up at what they expected to be a big celebration at an NYC nightclub, there were only about 30 to 35 people. That’s when they said they "realized he was dating Mary-Kate Olsen." The tea spiller also gave a nod to the line in Kanye and Jay-Z’s 2011 track "[N-word] in Paris" that goes: "Prince Williams ain't do it right, if you ask me / 'Cause I was him, I would have married Kate and Ashley."

Kanye echoed that lyric in his 2025 tweet — only he said Ashley, while this tea spiller mentioned Mary-Kate. Since they’re twins, it’s possible there was a mix-up. Deuxmoi asked if the source was sure about what they saw, and the person doubled down, saying, "If I didn't see it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it. She gave him a lap dance and it was the most cringe awkward thing I’ve ever seen."

A rep for Mary-Kate later shut down the rumors, confirming that while she was at the party, she and Kanye did not hook up. That leaves the door open for the possibility it was Ashley, especially since Mary-Kate was briefly linked to Dustin Yellin in 2011, the same year the song with the twin shoutout dropped.

Ashley Olsen was also present while Kanye recorded the 'Watch the Throne' album.

What further fuels the notion that something happened between Kanye and Ashley is that she and her sister were present while Kanye and Jay-Z were working on their Watch the Throne album. And we have Diplo to thank for sharing that tidbit.

In a TikTok posted in 2023, Diplo recalled being invited by Kanye to a Watch the Throne session at the Mercer Hotel. He said Jay-Z was there, along with a few others. After telling Diplo to come up with something to contribute to a song, Kanye casually mentioned he was bringing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen over "because they’re like my thermometer for what white girls listen to." Diplo thought it was strange but kept working, meanwhile, the twins were "breathing down [his] neck."

Things got even more interesting when Kim Kardashian showed up, despite still being married to Kris Humphries at the time. According to Diplo, Kanye later announced to the room that he was going to marry her.