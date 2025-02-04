Bianca Censori Is Basically Always Naked, and It Can’t Be Comfortable — So What’s the Reason? Is it a fashion statement or a desire for attention? Or both? By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 4 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There was a time when wearing clothes was a normal part of Bianca Censori’s routine, and there are plenty of photos to prove it. But ever since she started working with Kanye West (now known as Ye) as an architectural designer for Yeezy in November 2020, then began dating him in early 2023 before they tied the knot, her style and demeanor have completely transformed. These days, Bianca is practically always wearing nothing.

Article continues below advertisement

You’d think she’d get cold at some point — because let’s be real, stockings don’t offer much warmth — but she never seems fazed by the lack of coverage. Case in point: the 2025 Grammy Awards. Bianca arrived in a black floor-length fur coat, and underneath? A sheer dress (if we can even call it that) that left absolutely nothing to the imagination — no undergarments, nothing. Her latest look has pushed the envelope wide open, leaving people wondering: Why is Bianca always basically naked?

Why is Bianca Censori always wearing nothing?

Source: Mega

It seems Bianca is always wearing nothing because she and Kanye — well, perhaps more Kanye — are trying to prove a point. Kanye has historically seemed to have a thing for control, and Bianca seems more than willing to be … ahem … guided in a specific direction. As a designer, he’s clearly determined to make sure his looks land at the top of the most talked-about ensembles, and he’s fully embracing the "all press is good press" motto.

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s be real — Kanye seems to know that letting Bianca step out with her cooter and tooter (a nod to Kate McKinnon) hanging out will always turn heads and send fingers flying across phone screens. And that’s apparently exactly what he wants. Control and attention. No matter how hard people try to erase, cancel, or make Kanye seem irrelevant, he’s still very much in the conversation.

And here's the proof. After Bianca showed up to the Grammys wearing — let’s just call it what it is — nothing, Kanye took to his Instagram Stories to share recent search trends. Sitting at the top? "Bianca Censori Grammys," outranking even "Chappell Roan" and "Beyoncé Grammys."

Article continues below advertisement

He then posted a clip of Bianca stretching in a bodysuit with the caption, "The most Googled person on earth wearing YZY women." Over on his main page, he had just one post — the now infamous dress with the caption, "THE INVISIBLE DRESS." The post garnered over 40,000 likes in just 23 minutes! So now the real question is: Is Kanye doing it all for control or does he actually believe a sheer dress that blends into the skin is high fashion?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Bianca Censori really just trying to make a fashion statement, or is there more to it?

Showing up to prestigious award ceremonies like the Grammys bearing all, claiming to be wearing an invisible dress, is pretty bold. It seems like a mix of Bianca wanting to push fashion boundaries while supporting her husband — but there’s also an undeniable suspicion that she’s being influenced by his decisions. She wasn’t always wearing nothing before Kanye, so it’s safe to assume he’s had some influence over her style.