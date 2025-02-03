The Weeknd’s Grammys Performance Came After He Boycotted the Awards in 2021 — Here’s Why The Weeknd called the Grammys "corrupt" four years before his return to the awards show. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye (his government name), helped close the Grammys with a performance. The performance was monumental, as The Weeknd previously boycotted the annual event. So, what happened between the "Die For You" singer and the Grammys? Here's everything to know.

What happened with The Weeknd and the Grammys?

On Feb. 2, 2025, The Weeknd stunned the Grammy audience and viewers at home when he performed two songs from his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The singer performed "Timeless" and "Cry For Me" onstage.

The Weeknd didn't share with his fans that he would be attending the Grammys beforehand. Ahead of the annual event, he posted several Instagram Stories unrelated to the Grammys, including his music video for his song, "Open Hearts." However, The Weeknd shared a photo from his performance after it ended.

Why did The Weeknd boycott the Grammys?

The Weeknd's reunion with The Grammys was four years in the making. In 2021, he said in an interview with The New York Times that he would no longer have his team submit him for Grammy consideration. The decision came after The Idol actor received no Grammy nominations for the 2021 ceremony. The snub happened after the global success of The Weeknd's 2020 album, After Hours.

“Because of the secret committees,” he explained to the outlet. “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.” The singer also discussed the Recording Academy's decision in November 2020 via X (formerly Twitter). In a brief tweet, he said the Academy was "corrupt" and demanded answers regarding his work being overlooked. "The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote. "You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency."

The Weeknd stood his ground for four years before returning to the stage on Feb. 2. Before his performance, the Recording Academy's CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., introduced him, per CBS News. Mason Jr. said in his speech that The Weeknd's willingness to perform at the Grammys again was a testament to the Academy's changes, including taking steps to "modernize" by "including adding more than 3,000 voting members."

"I remember waking up to the headlines that The Weeknd called out the academy for lack of transparency in our awards," Mason Jr. said. "But you know what, criticism is ok. I heard them. I felt his conviction." "There's still work to be done, but I firmly believe we're on the right path," he added. "As we've seen tonight, music is a powerful force for good. It heals us. It unites us, and we need that in this city right now."