That "House" Jaden Smith Wore on His Head Is Actually a Castle and Available to Buy!

By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 3 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET

There’s a time and place for everything, and when it comes to fashion, the Grammys are typically reserved for classic, high-end looks. Think Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace gown from 2000 — it was bold, but still elegant. The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), on the other hand, are where artists ditch the rulebook and make bold fashion statements. Think Lady Gaga’s raw meat dress or Doja Cat’s worm-like ensemble. If there’s a place to push the limits of style, it’s the VMAs.

So when Jaden Smith — yes, Will and Jada’s son — showed up to the 67th Grammys in February 2025 wearing a house on his head (literally, a miniature house perched on top of his head), people had questions. Paired with a simple black Louis Vuitton suit, the look was unexpected, even by Grammy standards. Who designed it, and why did Jaden wear it? The Grammys may be welcoming of eccentric looks, but a house as a headpiece? We needed answers, so we did some digging.

Why did Jayden Smith wear a house on his head to the 2025 Grammys?

Jaden Smith isn’t exactly one to conform, so seeing him wear a house — well, more like a castle — on his head wasn’t shocking, just intriguing. While it may have seemed like an odd choice, the designer behind it actually makes the whole thing make sense.

The castle headpiece Jayden wore to the Grammys was designed by Dora Abodi, whose work is rooted in history, mythology, and Gothic influences. According to the designer’s official website, the piece embraces the brand’s "essence and origins," drawing inspiration from films, vampire legends, and historical narratives.

Abodi herself comes from an ancient noble Transylvanian family, and the castle headpiece, officially called the Vampire Castle Headpiece, pays homage to a lineage dating back to the 16th century under the reign of Prince István Báthori. It also nods to the legend of Elizabeth Báthori, a figure often associated with vampire folklore.

Beyond the design, the castle represents "eternity, sensuality, and resilience", symbolizing the importance of embracing one’s origins. According to Abodi, those who live in the ABODI Vampire Castle are "warriors" and "fearless." Now, it’s clear why Jaden chose this statement-making accessory — it’s not just fashion, it’s a message.

Jayden Smith wasn't the only one turning heads at the 2025 Grammys.

Jaden wasn’t the only one pushing boundaries at the 2025 Grammy Awards. His sister, Willow Smith, who posed with him on the red carpet, made a bold fashion statement of her own. She wore a black full-length tuxedo trench coat by Alexander McQueen, which covered a bedazzled bra and hot pants set by Dior, paired with Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps.