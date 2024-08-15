Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jaden Smith Has Been Accused of Cheating on Long-time Girlfriend Sab Zada "Will Smith and Jaden Smith ... both generational fumblers," an X user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 15 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@c.syresmith; @khleopatre

After four years of dating, Jaden Smith has been accused of cheating on girlfriend Sabrina "Sab" Zada. The rumors began to buzz after Will and Jada's son was spotted on holiday in Ibiza with a bikini-clad model, and the two were looking like much more than just friends.

To make matters worse, Jaden and Sab were spotted on a night out just over a week before Jaden's newest PDA pics surfaced. So, did the couple break up, or has Jaden been caught cheating? And who is this model that Jaden can't seem to keep his hands off of?

Did Jaden Smith cheat on girlfriend Sab Zada? Fans think he massively "fumbled."

Jaden and Sab were first linked together in 2020, per People, but it seems things may be over now. The famous nepo baby was photographed on August 14 cozying up with model Khleopatre on a boat in Ibiza, grabbing her butt and kissing her — just a week after he and Sab were spotted out on a lunch date in Hollywood.

Because there was no public announcement of a breakup of any sort, fans believe that Jaden has been caught cheating on his girlfriend of four years. This rumor has been furthered by what seems to be Sab's public reaction to the photos, which is a tweet reading, "This is a horrible and disappointing situation, but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are all real people with real feelings." Some think she is referring to hate and body-shaming that is being lobbed toward Khleopatre. Sab has also retweeted a post about giving up on love.

No one else involved in the situation, including Jaden himself, has commented on the cheating allegations — but fan reactions have been running rampant on social media. "Jaden Smith fumbling baddies just like his father," one person wrote, accompanied by a picture of Will Smith with Margot Robbie.

Who did Jaden Smith allegedly cheat with? Meet Khleopatre.