Is Elizabeth Olsen Close to Mary-Kate and Ashley? Inside the Famous Siblings' Relationship Elizabeth Olsen said she values the "partnership" her big sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley share. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 1 2025, 2:53 p.m. ET

While we don't see Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen on the big or small screen these days, their little sister, Elizabeth Olsen, has taken the baton from them and is thriving in the spotlight. So much so that many of fans who clearly didn't grow up on the sisters' iconic You're Invited series aren't even aware they grew up in the same household.

As Elizabeth basks in her A-list status, her sisters have famously bowed out of the spotlight. And even before they did, the twins were often joined at the hip, with Elizabeth and their other siblings seemingly more than happy to do their own thing. With such a dynamic and different career paths, one has to wonder if Elizabeth, Mary-Kate and Ashley are active in their sister group chat. Here's what Elizabeth has said about their sisterhood.

Is Elizabeth Olsen close with her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen?

Elizabeth's relationship may not be public fodder, but the sisters are just as close as any other adult siblings. However, The Assessment star has admitted their bond with each other is stronger, though she doesn't seem to mind. "I really admire the partnership that they have and don't compete with that in a way," Elizabeth explained to Today with Jenna & Friends in March 2025. "It's a really interesting thing to watch. I admire it. It's a different kind of connection that connects people."

The Avengers star, who was born two years after her twin sibs, also said she has benefitted from seeing her sisters grow up first. "I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage," Elizabeth said in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar UK. " felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected.”

Elizabeth Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen have 3 other siblings.

Elizabeth is the only sibling of Mary-Kate and Ashley's that fans don't automatically consider when they think of the famous family. However, she is far from the only Olsen sibling, as there are three others representing the iconic last name.

The sisters' eldest sibling is Trent "James" Olsen. According to People, Trent is an artist who has authored several comics and worked for Storm King Productions, a production studio founded by John Carpenter and his wife Sandy King. Fans may also remember James from his appearances in his sisters' You're Invited movies, including You're Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley's Sleepover Party and Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen: Our First Video.

While James doesn't discuss his family much on social media, he appears to be on good terms with them. Ashley and Mary-Kate have said their clothing brand, Elizabeth and James, was directly inspired by their siblings' names. However, the twins have two more siblings that came after their parents, Jarnette and David Olsen, divorced in 1996 when they were 9.

David remarried his second wife, McKenzie, resulting in the birth of the fifth Olsen sibling, Courtney Taylor. Courtney opted not to follow in her siblings' footsteps as an actor, but has been supportive of their careers, shouting out Elizabeth's Avengers role in 2018. The youngest Olsen sibling, Jake Olsen, is a model and director. And though he mostly keeps a low profile, he has shared his unique experience of growing up as one of six siblings.