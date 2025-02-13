Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori Head for Divorce Following Their Brief Marriage Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in January 2023. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 13 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Celebrity breakups and divorces are once again making headlines, and the latest one is bound to grab plenty of attention! On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, multiple sources confirmed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly split.

In addition to going their separate ways, it's being reported that Kanye and Bianca are also heading toward divorce. Here's everything you need to know.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are heading for divorce.

On Feb. 13, a source close to Kanye West confirmed to The Daily Mail that he and Bianca Censori have split. Another insider told TMZ that both have already contacted divorce attorneys.

It's reported that the former couple has reached a verbal agreement, with Bianca set to receive a $5 million payout following their brief marriage. Bianca is said to be staying at their $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles. As for Kanye, his current whereabouts remain unclear, though some sources speculate he might return to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent much of 2024 living in a hotel.

Their breakup follows the fallout from Kanye and Bianca's controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Kanye paraded a nearly naked Bianca on the red carpet. At one point, the award-winning rapper ordered his then-wife to drop her fur coat and make a scene by unveiling her see-through dress. The couple was seen enjoying themselves and showing plenty of PDA at a Grammys after-party, but it's clear the good vibes didn't last long.