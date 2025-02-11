Kanye West's Online Store Posted an Offensive Antisemitic T-Shirt Before the Site Went Down The Yeezy store online faced criticism for a shirt with a swastika. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 11 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's not uncommon for rapper Kanye West to say something outrageous or make headlines for doing something totally off the wall. But when his online store Yeezy posted an offensive T-shirt with a swastika on it and then suddenly went down, it was still a shock to many. So, what happened to the Yeezy online store after that?

Before the shirt was taken down and the website appeared to go down, plenty of users on social media took screenshots of the listing. Some even shared screen recordings of the online store to prove that the shirt was indeed for sale. But since then, the shirt was taken down and nothing was on the website. So, what happened?

What happened to the Yeezy online store?

When people took to social media to share the screenshots of Yeezy's offensive shirt on Feb. 10, 2025, they couldn't believe that the shirt was actually for sale. But, not long after it went viral, the website shut down. If you go to the Yeezy website, there's a notice on the screen that says "the store is unavailable."

The NFR Podcast shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Shopify, which hosts the website, banned Yeezy. Since Shopify is based in Ontario, Canada and the guidelines for having a store with the site prohibits violating laws that are either local to where the owner of the shop is located or the laws in Ontario, it's likely that the swastika shirt on the Yeezy website violated those terms.

Went to look at the shirts but the entire Yeezy store is gone. Is it the same for everyone? pic.twitter.com/kAXurInB3V — Nosey Noticer (@likeclockswork) February 11, 2025

Kanye West's swastika shirt has gone viral.

Before the Yeezy store went down, according to users on X and TikTok, there was a plain white T-shirt with a thick black swastika printed on it. In the past, Kanye has openly shared antisemitic comments and on Feb. 7, 2025, he even wrote on X, "I'm a Nazi." He also tweeted, "Jewish people actually hate white people and use Black people." Later, he deleted his X account in its entirety.

Kanye West had a Super Bowl ad in 2025.

Prior to the swastika shirt going viral and the Yeezy website shutting down, Kanye paid for an expensive Super Bowl ad for the 2025 game. In the bizarre ad, he appeared to be laying in a dentist chair. He explained that he spent the money for the ad on fake teeth and smiled to show off what appeared to be slightly pointed vampire teeth. After several "ums," Kanye told viewers to "go to Yeezy.com."