Did Kanye West Admit He and Ivanka Trump Got Intimate? Interpreting His X Post By Jennifer Farrington Updated Feb. 8 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET

Rapper and designer Kanye West (Ye) is back on his IDGAF energy in 2025, making headlines for all the wrong reasons — again. First, he had his wife, Bianca Censori, show up to the 67th Grammy Awards in a Yeezy-branded "invisible dress." And yes, it was completely sheer, with nothing underneath. Then, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about George Farmer, his wife, and Jared Kushner — aka Ivanka Trump’s husband.

Wait... wasn’t Kanye a big Trump (and Trump family) supporter? Looks like things may have soured, given the not-so-subtle implication in his post that people are now using to link him to Ivanka Trump. But what exactly did Kanye say about Ivanka? Well, it might not be what people think.

What did Kanye West say about Ivanka Trump?

Source: Mega

Kanye threw the internet into chaos on Feb. 7, 2025, after he hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to shut down one rumor only to spark an even bigger one. "GEORGE FARMER I DID NOT F--K YOUR WIFE... REST EASY... JERROD KUSHNER ON THE OTHER HAND," Kanye posted, adding the eyes emoji for added emphasis.

To clarify, George's wife is political commentator Candace Owens. They married in 2019, ironically at Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Va., and share three kids together. Jared, which Kanye spelled incorrectly, has been married to Ivanka since 2009, and they also share three children.

At first read, it sounds like Kanye is saying, "Relax, George, I didn’t sleep with your wife... but Jared Kushner’s wife? That’s a different story." And since Jared is married to Ivanka, people immediately started connecting Kanye to her. In this context, it sounds like Kanye is implying that he might have slept with Ivanka.

GEORGE FARMER I DID NOT FUCK YOUR WIFE REST EASY JERROD KUSHNER ON THE OTHER HAND 👀 — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

But here’s the thing — Kanye could also be hinting that he wasn’t the one with Candace, but maybe Jared was. After all, he’s basically saying, "I’m not the one who slept with your wife, George, but Jared? Can’t say the same for him."

Either way, he knew exactly what he was doing with that post, and the internet is eating it up — but it’s also causing major confusion. Now, some people think Kanye is saying he slept with Ivanka, while others believe he’s implying Jared hooked up with Candace. No matter how you spin it, Kanye just stirred up a mess.

Kanye calling them out, here we go, get your popcorn 🍿 — J tha demon (@JthaDEM0N) February 7, 2025

Is George Farmer's wife friends with Jared Kushner?

It’s unclear if Candace and Jared are actually friends, but there’s definitely some history there. Back in 2020, Candace defended Jared in an X post aimed at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying, "Referring to someone as an advisor is not a form of racism. Jared Kushner, who is infinitely brighter and more accomplished than you will ever be, is an advisor." So, at the very least, they had a working relationship that seemed to be on good terms.

Candace also wasted no time shutting down the internet’s confusion after Kanye’s wild post. She hopped on X to clarify, writing: "He is saying that he slept with Ivanka. You misunderstood the tweet. He is explicitly stating that he did not sleep with me, hence the reason my husband doesn’t need to worry. Hope that helps."

