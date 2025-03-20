All About the Friendship Between Kanye West and Andrew Tate On March 3, Kanye West took to social media to comment on Andrew Tate officially being back on U.S. soil. By Danielle Jennings Published March 20 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As two of the most controversial figures in the world, what may initially have seemed unlikely is actually quite plausible, as Kanye West and Andrew Tate appear to have cultivated a new friendship.

Both Kanye and Tate are known for sparking intense criticism and online outrage due to their actions and comments, causing many to deem them highly toxic and suggest they be ignored. But with Andrew now back in the U.S., it appears that the two may have interest in teaming up.



Inside Kanye West and Andrew Tate’s friendship.

On March 3, Kanye took to social media to comment on Tate officially being back on U.S. soil — after his previous travel ban was lifted as part of his hefty list of charges, including human sex trafficking, along with his brother, Tristan.

“Andrew Tate back in the U.S. Interview time. Internet will never be the same,” Kanye wrote, teasing a forthcoming sit-down interview with the right-wing personality, according to The Express Tribune. The two did not appear to have any close relationship prior to Kanye’s interview callout.

Kanye and Tate recently met up for an interview.

On Thursday, March 20, Page Six shared details surrounding Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who reportedly ended Kanye’s time with oldest daughter North West earlier than expected after she discovered that the Tate brothers were en route to Kanye’s home for an interview. The outlet also reported that the former couple’s custody agreement is now in jeopardy of being changed due to the meeting.



As of now, neither Kanye nor Tate has said when the interview will be available for fans to see, but given all of the attention surrounding their meet-up it’s likely that it will be released sooner rather than later.

Kanye and Tate share an appreciation for Donald Trump.

Kanye has been extremely vocal in his support of Trump dating back to his first term in The White House in 2016, highlighted by his highly publicized visit to the Oval Office donning a MAGA hat. The 21-time Grammy winner has continued to publicly sing Trump’s praises on social media.

Similarly, Tate, with his legion of right-wing supporters, is also a fierce supporter and defender of Trump. According to The Hill, the relationship between Trump and Tate is so strong that the president was reportedly responsible for the Tate brothers’ travel ban being lifted back in February.



While details of Trump’s specific involvement remain murky, the BBC shared the details of the alleged interference of his administration to help the Tates.

One of the top members of Trump’s cabinet is believed to have raised the brothers’ case with Romania's Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu in Munich earlier this month, per the outlet.