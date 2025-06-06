Judge Calls Out Diddy for Staring at Jury, Threatens Consequences He "Won't Like" The judge warned, "There should be no efforts whatsoever to have an interaction with this jury." By Ivy Griffith Published June 6 2025, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The shocking and occasionally horrifying trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has captivated the world as the once-powerful industry leader faces the music for a number of alleged sex crimes. Throughout it all, Diddy's behavior has drawn attention and curiosity.

Judge Arun Subramanian, overseeing the high-profile and high-stakes trial, felt compelled to issue a stern warning to Diddy, as he calls him out for staring at the jury amid a consequential testimony. Here's why the judge called Diddy out and what testimony the industry titan was making a disturbance during.

Judge calls out Diddy for staring at jury, warning of consequences he "won't like" if it continues.

One influencer who was allowed into the jury selection for Diddy's trial, Stephanie Soo, first compared Diddy to a "koala." She noted, back in early May 2025, that Diddy was staring people down in the court room, including potential jurors and members of the media. It would seem that Diddy has not stopped that behavior, escalating to the point where Judge Subramanian felt the need to address it.

According to CBS News, the judge "scolded defense attorney Marc Agnifilo for expressions the judge said Combs made to the jury, including looking at them and 'nodding vigorously'." The judge told Agnifilo that the behavior can not happen again, adding that he would impart consequences that Diddy wouldn't like if it continued.

Including, Judge Subramanian warned, the potential that he would be forced to bar Diddy from the court room. He said emphatically, "There should be no efforts whatsoever to have an interaction with this jury," to which Agnifilo agreed (excerpt via CBS News). While Diddy may be used to using his charm and body language to influence people around them, this sort of behavior violates the impartiality of a jury where jurors need to act on the facts of the trial, not likeability and connection with the accused.

The warning to Diddy came amid testimony by Bryana "Bana" Bongolan.

But what testimony was so important that Diddy seemingly felt the need to impact juror perception? The person on the stand was Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a friend to Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura, a central figure at the core of the charges against Diddy.

Bryana claims Diddy dangled her over the ledge of an apartment balcony in 2016 in Los Angeles, leaving the graphic designer traumatized. Diddy's defense team has tried to submit photographic evidence that Diddy was elsewhere when the alleged incident took place, claiming that Bryana is motivated by a lawsuit she has against Diddy seeking "millions of dollars" (per CBS News).

Nonetheless, Judge Subramanian wasn't playing around and felt that Diddy's lively efforts to portray himself as likeable and potentially warm the jury to him was unacceptable.