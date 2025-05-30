Did Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Testify in the Increasingly Tense Diddy Trial? "Under oath and with the world watching, DiCaprio shared chilling details of what he allegedly saw." By Ivy Griffith Published May 30 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In Hollywood, everyone who wants to be something has to know someone who's already big. At least, that's the rumor. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs seemingly put himself in a position to be that "someone big" for many young stars, helping to launch their careers. Unfortunately, allegations suggest that he was abusing his power in horrific ways.

As he faces a high-profile trial for a number of sex crimes, Diddy's old friends, employees, and acquaintances, are taking the stand to testify about the behavior they observed or experienced through the years, including some pretty famous faces. This has led many people to question if stars like Leonardo DiCaprio have testified in the trial. Here's what we know about his involvement with the trial so far, and what their relationship has looked like through the years.

Did Leonardo DiCaprio testify in Diddy's trial?

It's no surprise that people are hungry for information when it comes to Diddy's trial. After all, he's one of the biggest Hollywood moguls to be potentially taken down by allegations against him, opening a door to a new age of accountability if he is found guilty of the crimes of which he is accused. So when news seems to break discussing a bombshell allegation revealed by one star or another, people immediately believe and devour it.

A YouTube channel notorious for fake videos pertaining to Diddy's trial, called @WhatIsMyStarWorth, posted a video to its channel that seemed to suggest Leonardo had dropped some major revelations about Diddy and their past acquaintanceship. The video's tagline reads, "In a stunning moment that sent shockwaves through the courtroom, Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly taken the stand and revealed what he witnessed inside Diddy's mansion."

It adds, "Under oath and with the world watching, DiCaprio shared chilling details of what he allegedly saw — and it’s nothing like the glamorous image often portrayed." But the video is a fake. The channel admits to it under the video description, reading, "This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these claims." So no, Leonardo has not testified in Diddy's trial.

Leo and Diddy were once close, but no more.

But why are people even considering the likelihood that Leonardo would testify in the trial? After all, music and acting are close but still slightly separate worlds. Nonetheless, the two were friends of a sort, at least once. Old photos surfaced of the two partying together, but nothing recent. These days, Leo seems to be distancing himself from the disgraced music maven.

A source said to be close to Leonardo told Daily Mail that the actor had "not been in contact" with Diddy in recent years. The source went on to claim, "Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this. He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s — but literally everyone did. They were not freak offs. They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying."

They added, "He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous."

