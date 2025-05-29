Who Is Mia, Diddy's Assistant? Learn All the Details Ahead of Her Testimony Mia accused the music mogul of sexual assault. By Niko Mann Published May 29 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The sex trafficking trial of Sean 'Diddy" Combs is underway, and a former assistant who accused the music mogul of sexual assault is expected to take the stand. The ex-employee is using the pseudonym "Mia" and is expected to testify for the rest of the week.

Article continues below advertisement

According to ABC 3340 News, Mia's testimony will detail her time working for the recording artist. She is also expected to testify that he sexually assaulted her. Mia will take the stand after celebrity stylist Deonte Nash finishes his testimony.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Mia, Diddy's Assistant?

People are wondering who Diddy's former assistant, Mia, is ahead of her testimony on May 29. The ex-employee is expected to share secrets that she planned to take “to her grave" during her testimony. Mia has also accused the Bad Boy Records founder of rape and is referred to as victim 4. During her opening statements, Emily A. Johnson claimed that the former assistant had been "worked to the bone for years" by the "Act Bad" artist.

Diddy allegedly "forced himself" on Mia and put "his hand up her dress," unzipped his pants, and forced "her to perform oral sex." He also allegedly snuck into her bed to "penetrate her against her will," Johnson said in her opening statements. According to NBC News, Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy has denied all charges. Diddy is also accused of abusing and assaulting his longtime ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

What did Deonte Nash say in his testimony?

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash testified that he witnessed Diddy threaten Cassie by releasing their "freak off" sex tapes. Diddy's ex-girlfriend testified that she had sex with male prostitutes for Diddy's pleasure in sex parties called "freak offs," and that Diddy threatened to share the tapes online if she left him. Deonte also claimed that Diddy threatened to release the freak-off tapes to the employers of Cassie's parents so they would be fired.

Article continues below advertisement

The stylist also testified that he jumped on Diddy's back to stop him from attacking Cassie on her 29th birthday because she didn't want to perform in a freak-off, and the duo hid from Diddy "too many times to count." He also said Diddy would "beat her a--." Deonte also said that he feared Diddy would retaliate against him if didn't keep quiet about the abuse.

The celebrity stylist noted that he and Cassie are still in touch, and he helped her pick out her wedding dress for her wedding to her husband, Alex Fine. He also said that he congratulated her on the birth of her third child after Cassie gave birth on May 28, just days after her testimony against Diddy.