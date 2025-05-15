What Does Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Do for a Living? Inside His Career and Net Worth Cassie’s husband has a surprising side hustle, and it seems to be paying off. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 15 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Alex’s name is most often tied to Cassie, he’s actually a pretty well-rounded guy career-wise. He’s an actor and producer and even has a surprisingly interesting "side" job. From the looks of it, Alex seems more focused on doing what he loves than chasing money. And honestly, isn’t that the dream? So, with that in mind, just how wealthy is Cassie’s husband?

What is Alex Fine's net worth?

Source: Mega

Alex Fine has a net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to his acting gigs and personal training business. And honestly, who needs more when you’re doing what you love, have a beautiful family, and work on your own terms?

Before we dive into what Alex actually does for a living, let’s rewind a bit. He was born on March 12, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and showed interest in athletics from a young age. He attended Central Michigan University from 2011 to 2015, where he played football and volunteered with the Special Olympics, per his LinkedIn. While he ultimately decided not to pursue football as a career, he stayed true to his passion for fitness, which led him straight into the world of personal training.

Alex Fine Actor and personal trainer Net worth: $500,000 Alex Fine is Cassie’s husband and the father of her two kids, with baby No. 3 expected in 2025. While he’s been picking up more acting gigs lately, his real passion lies in personal training, a career he’s been dedicated to since 2012. Birthdate: March 12, 1993 Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio Education: Central Michigan University Spouse: Cassie Ventura Kids: 2 (soon to be 3)

What is Cassie's husband Alex Fine's job?

Alex works as both an actor and a personal trainer. Before dabbling in acting, Alex built his career in fitness, working at various gyms, including Metroflex Gym South in Long Beach from 2012 to 2014, and had a brief stint at Rise Movement in 2015. That experience paved the way for something even bigger: a role at Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, where he’s been training clients since May 2015.

He’s also the founder of Alex Fine Performance, a fitness company he launched in 2015. According to his LinkedIn, he works with pro and collegiate athletes, as well as models and actors looking to tone up ahead of their next big project.

In addition to his work as a personal trainer, Alex has started building up his acting resume. One of his bigger roles came in 2021 when he appeared in two episodes of the TV mini-series 1883 as Grady, per IMDb. He’s also had roles in The Resurrection of Charles Manson (2023), American Primeval (2025) on Netflix, and MobLand (2025). It seems TV might be more his thing than film. Oh, and did we mention he’s also done some modeling here and there?