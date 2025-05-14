A Closer Look at the Supportive Relationship Between Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine have been married since 2019. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 14 2025, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

From 2007 to 2018, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was in a long-term relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs. After their split (and her lawsuit against the disgraced music mogul alleging a decade-long pattern of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking), Cassie found love again with personal trainer Alex Fine.

Article continues below advertisement

Their bond appears strong and lasting, suggesting that they are truly committed to each other. That being said, here's a closer look at Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine's relationship timeline!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

December 2018: Cassie debuts her romance with Alex.

Just two months after her and Combs's breakup, Cassie debuted her romance with Alex by posting a photo of them kissing on Instagram.

June 2019: Cassie announces she and Alex are expecting their first child together.

On June 13, 2019, Cassie shared two pictures of herself and Alex in a car, with a pair of baby shoes hanging from the rearview mirror! She captioned the post, "Can't wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Aug. 24, 2019: Alex proposes to Cassie!

On Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, Alex got down on one knee and popped the question to Cassie in a cowboy-themed proposal in Compton, Calif. A few days later, on August 27, Alex uploaded a pic of him proposing along with the caption, "This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!"

Article continues below advertisement

Aug. 28, 2019: Cassie and Alex get married in Malibu.

Just four days after getting engaged, Cassie and Alex tied the knot in an intimate, black-tie backyard wedding in Malibu. "I felt really relaxed during the ceremony," Cassie told Vogue in October 2019. "As soon as I saw Alex, any nerves that I did have went away, and I just couldn't stop smiling."

December 2019: Cassie gives birth to her and Alex's first daughter.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Cassie announced via Instagram that she gave birth to her and Alex's first child, a daughter named Frankie Stone Fine. Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself holding Frankie's tiny arm, she captioned it, “She’s just different. … My BFF."

Article continues below advertisement

December 2020: Cassie announces she's pregnant with baby No. 2!

Nearly a year after welcoming Frankie, Cassie revealed that she and Alex were expecting baby No. 2! "Coming soon …," she captioned an Instagram video showing then-12-month-old Frankie touching Cassie's baby bump while Alex held her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2021: Alex and Cassie welcome their second daughter.

On Monday, March 22, 2021, Cassie gave birth to her and Alex's second child, a daughter named Sunny. Alongside a series of Instagram photos, she wrote in the caption, "Welcome to the world, baby girl! We love you so much, Sunny Cinco Fine!

August 2021: Cassie posts a tribute to Alex for their wedding anniversary.

On Aug. 28, 2021, Cassie shared an adorable photo with Alex to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. She captioned the social media post, "2 years of marriage, 2 babies & 35. Blessed beyond measure. Happy Anniversary @alexfine44! I love you❤️‍🔥."

Article continues below advertisement

August 2023: Cassie calls Alex her "best friend."

In honor of their fourth wedding anniversary, Cassie penned a sweet tribute to Alex on social media: "A day late, but had to make sure I showed ALL MY LOVE to this man! My husband! Happy 4th Anniversary to my Best Friend. There's no one like you in this world,” the singer captioned a photo of the duo smiling.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, "You have the biggest heart and the funniest sense of humor, your curiosity about life still surprises me and warms my heart every day. I grow more and more and more and more in love with you as time goes on, and I wouldn't want it any other way." "Most important of all, you're [the] only person that can actually make me laugh until I pee my pants – that says a lot," she said. "Thank you for loving me the way you do. I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️."

May 2024: Alex shows support for Cassie with an open letter.

After a video resurfaced online showing Combs allegedly assaulting Cassie, Alex took to Instagram on May 17 to speak out. He began, "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable." "Check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved," he added. "Hold the women in your life with the [utmost] regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption, Alex stated, "I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that's safe for women and girls, protects them, and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you're not alone, and you are heard. If you need help, call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233."

Article continues below advertisement

Feb. 19, 2025: Cassie shares that she and Alex are expecting their third child!

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, Cassie announced that she and Alex are expecting their third child together! She confirmed the news via Instagram with a photo carousel that showed her posing with Alex and their two daughters. "🤰🏽💙 #3," Cassie captioned the post. Alex soon reposted the same snaps via his own account with the message, "Best gift I could ask for."

May 2025: Alex supports Cassie in court during Diddy's trial.