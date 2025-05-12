Simu Liu and Allison Hsu Are Engaged! Here's a Look at Their Relationship Timeline Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are taking the next step in their relationship! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 12 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Congratulations are in order because Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is engaged! In a May 2025 social media post, the actor shared that he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, digital marketing manager Allison Hsu, in Paris. Talk about a fairytale moment!

With wedding planning on the horizon for Simu and Allison, let's take a closer look at this adorable couple's relationship timeline.

Nov. 20, 2022 — Simu and Allison go Insta-official!

In late November 2022, Allison kicked off dating rumors by posting a sweet photo of herself and Simu, both all smiles as the Marvel actor held her from behind. Her simple caption, just a ":)," subtly confirms their romance!

Nov. 29, 2022 — Allison and Simu make their red carpet debut.

Just days after going Instagram official, Simu and Allison stepped out for their first red carpet! Dressed in festive sweaters, they posed together at the premiere of Violent Night.

Dec. 8, 2022 — Simu and Allison enjoy a getaway together.

In early December 2022, Allison posted a photo dump on Instagram that chronicled her and Simu's vacation in "paradise," aka Anguilla! The first photo shows the lovebirds cuddled up, with Simu smiling at the camera while Allison gazes up at him. The rest of the post includes serene beach shots and a candid snap of Simu sitting across from her at dinner.

Dec. 29, 2022 — Allison and Simu spend the holidays together.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Allison shared a trio of photos capturing her and Simu celebrating the holidays together in Taiwan.

April 19, 2023 — Allison wishes Simu a happy birthday!

To celebrate the Last Breath actor's 34th birthday, Allison posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of photos of Simu, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my favorite boy <3 The funniest, warmest, most thoughtful, kind, and precious human. Love you for having a sweet tooth as bad as mine and for making every day better."

July 2023 — Simu and Allison attend the 'Barbie' premiere.

On July 9, Simu — aka Ken — brought his real-life Barbie, Allison, to the world premiere of Barbie at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles!

Aug. 8, 2023 — Simu posts tribute for Allison's birthday.

In honor of Allison's birthday, Simu uploaded a carousel of photos of her along with an emotional caption. "Happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all," he said. "She inspires me in her passion for music (well… one musician specifically), teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life. Most importantly, she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for."

He continued, "I love you to pieces, babe. Whether we're on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there's simply nothing better than holding your hand. Thanks for never giving up on me."

Feb. 14, 2024 — Simu wishes Allison a happy Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day 2024, Simu took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and Allison at Super Bowl LVIII. His short and sweet caption read, "happy valentines darling," alongside a white heart emoji.

April 19, 2024 — Allison posts a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Simu's birthday.

As Simu marked another year around the sun, Allison joined in the celebration with a sweet Instagram tribute. She posted a few photos and captioned them, "happy birthday my ❤️. you are one of a kind. celebrating you forever and ever and ever <3."

Aug. 8, 2024 — Simu returns the birthday love to Allison!

A few months later, Simu returned the birthday love with another heartfelt message for Allison. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "happy birthday to my favourite person in the world! our lives are just like this benson boone song… it's loud as hell and there’s so much going on but dammit when we hit those high notes it's just magic. thank you for all the beautiful things that we've done 🤍."

May 2025 — Simu and Allison get engaged in Paris!

On May 11, 2025, Allison and Simu announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post! "Us forever 💍💍💍🤍🤍🤍," Allison captioned the announcement, which began with a photo of the happy couple beaming at the camera as she proudly displayed her stunning engagement ring. The rest of the post featured romantic snapshots of the two enjoying their time in Paris, with Allison continuing to show off the rock on her finger.

