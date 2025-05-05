Isabela Merced Seems to Be More Focused on Her Career Than Her Love Life The 'Last of Us' actor is already part of a major on-screen romance. By Joseph Allen Published May 5 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the course of the second season of The Last of Us, Isabela Merced's Dina has emerged as one of the show's breakout stars. After starting her career on Nickelodeon, Isabela has proven that her dramatic chops extend to more overtly dramatic material, and she's wormed her way into every fan's heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that Isabela is becoming more well-known, though, many want to know more about whether she's currently in a relationship. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Isabela Merced currently dating anyone?

Based on the lack of paparazzi photos and pictures on her Instagram, it seems like Isabela is single at the moment. Given that she's on The Last of Us and is also a part of the cast of the new Superman movie, it probably makes sense that she's more focused on her career at the moment than her personal life. At just 23 years old, she has plenty of time to figure out her love life once she's firmly established herself as a star.

Who has Isabela Merced dated in the past?

Isabela's most well-known relationship was likely with fellow Nickelodeon star Jace Norman when they were both still teenagers. Jace spoke about the relationship to Teen.com at the time. “Honestly, I was a little bit worried about how they would react. They’re my fans and obviously I want them to be happy, but it’s my life and if they don’t like it, there’s nothing I can do," he explained about concerns over fan reaction to the relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

“I know some people are more private on Instagram, but it’s my life and I want to share it and be real,” he continued. “I don’t want to hide it or anything, unless it’s super personal. My relationship isn’t like a personal thing. It's just a thing in my life right now. I have friends and post pics with them and I have a girlfriend and will post pictures with her.” Given how young they both were, the relationship likely wasn't super serious.

Article continues below advertisement

After her relationship with Jace, Isabela was briefly linked to Dylan Summerall in 2017 and then to a graphic designer named Kianah in 2022. As of this moment, though, it seems like Isabela is single, or else she's in a relationship that she's chosen to keep very private.

Isabela is doing plenty of loving on screen.

Although Isabela's personal love life might be quiet, her onscreen love life is heating up on The Last of Us. She's playing Dina, Ellie's love interest in this season of the show, and the woman who travels with her to Seattle to get revenge on the people who killed Joel.