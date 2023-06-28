Home > Entertainment James Gunn Reveals New Superman and Lois Lane –– Find Out More About The Leads of 'Superman: Legacy' The two leads of James Gunn's new Superman movie 'Superman: Legacy' have been announced, and fans have gone bananas. Find out more about David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. By Olivia Hebert Jun. 27 2023, Published 9:19 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a new Superman! The two leads of James Gunn's new Superman movie Superman: Legacy have been announced, and fans have gone bananas. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are set to star as the iconic comic book couple Superman and Lois Lane, beating out seasoned contenders like Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dynevor.

Article continues below advertisement

Described as the start of a new chapter for the DC cinematic universe, the adventures of our favorite Son of Krypton will follow him reconciling his Kryptonian heritage and his life on Earth as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent. Find out more about the two new leads, and casting updates below.

David Corenswet as Clark Kent, a.k.a Superman

Source: Netflix David Corenswet as River in 'The Politician'

While casting for the project, James Gunn told Variety exactly what he was looking for in Clark Kent. “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien,” Gunn explained. “It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.” As it turns out, David Corenswet was the actor who best represented "the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way."

Article continues below advertisement

Since he first starred in Ryan Murphy's black comedy The Politician on Netflix, audiences have likened David Corenswet to a younger Henry Cavill. He looks like he was born to play Clark Kent, standing tall at 6'4" with deep blue eyes and an awe-shucks boyish grin evocative of Tom Welling when he starred as a young Clark Kent on Smallville. David, like Christopher Reeve before him, also graduated from Juilliard. It's almost like this role was written in the stars.

With subsequent roles in Hollywood, Look Both Ways, and most notably Ti West's Pearl, the campy horror flick that spawned a thousand Halloween copycats, David's star has been on the rise, but it seems like Superman: Legacy will be what puts him on the map.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Fresh off her career-making lead role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it seems like it's only going up from here for Rachel Brosnahan. Before her casting was announced, Rachel responded to casting rumors on The View, “It would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in distress. I would jump at the chance if it arose."