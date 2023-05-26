Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Prime Video Alex Borstein on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Series End: "A Feeling of Infinite Possibility" (EXCLUSIVE) 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' ends with Midge's future laid out and a little bit of closure, so what happens and what does it mean for Midge and Susie? By Chrissy Bobic May 26 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET

Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel does what fans had hoped for. It shows how Midge gets famous and what leads to her eventual career in the spotlight as a comedy icon. In order to do that, the season skips around from the past, to the show's present, and even various times in the future of Midge and her loved one's lives.

But in case you need to understand how The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ends, we have an explanation to break it all down. And Maisel star Alex Borstein shared exclusively with Distractify how she sees the end and what the future may hold. This might not be the perfect ending for some fans. However, for others, it's the way things are meant to be for both Midge and Susie, even if it's a bittersweet ending.

Source: Prime Video

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's ending, explained.

The final episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has scenes from the present day, as Midge gears up for what she believes to be her big break on The Gordon Ford Show, and scenes from her future in a more modern day world. In her present, Midge gets the news that she's meant to be on the show as a guest because of her standing as a female writer on the staff and not for her comedy.

But, in true Midge fashion, she finds her way on-stage and behind a microphone and she wows the audience and Gordon so much that he finally sees her for the comedian she is. We then flash-forward to the future and see that Midge is indeed the success we saw her become in spurts throughout the season. But she's alone.

Source: Prime Video

Midge failed to maintain a meaningful relationship with her son and his family, her daughter spent years in therapy because of her relationship with Midge, and Midge's parents eventually passed away. There's a framed wedding photo in Midge's large Manhattan home of her and Joel, but he's nowhere in sight. It's likely that he, too, passed away at some point.

But Susie is in her life and they're as close as ever, it seems. They've maintained a relationship since they reconnected after Susie's roast and their friendship is the shining beacon of light for Midge in her future, where she eats dinner alone in a too-large commercial kitchen and lives in a large empty home by herself.

I don’t think I’m emotionally prepared to say goodbye to Midge and Susie. #TheMarvelousMrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/UN8vvfy4oC — (Todd) Gray of Sunshine (@grendelred) May 25, 2023

But, according to Alex Borstein, who played fan favorite Susie Myerson for the show's duration, the final season offers viewers "a feeling of infinite possibility."

"It's not the end," she shared with Distractify. "It's the means [to an end] and it's the journey and I just think that's what's really cool about how Amy [Sherman-Palladino, creator] shaped the season. That it seemingly answers your questions in the first episode, but you're left with so many more."

Source: Prime Video

Will there be a 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' spinoff?

The question on everyone's mind now is if there's a possibility for a Maisel spinoff. What better way to keep the momentum going, right? And, while Prime Video has yet to announce an official spinoff, Alex may be down for it, provided that Amy calls on her.