David Corenswet Would Rather Share Dog Pics Than Info About His Love Life

Anyone who's come across one of his roles knows he's a rising heartthrob — but does David have a girlfriend ?

Actor David Corenswet has been bursting onto the Netflix scene, appearing in two Ryan Murphy Netflix Originals, The Politician and now Hollywood. The Henry Cavill doppelganger seems to have what it takes to make you swoon while binge-watching any show he's been in, but what about David's life off-screen?

Who is David Corenswet's girlfriend?

Despite his rapid rise to popularity, it seems the actor has continuously kept his private life very tight-lipped. A quick scroll through his social media shows no signs of any public relationships, nor has he made any red carpet appearances with a significant other, leaving fans no clues of who he could be seeing. One thing we do know, though, is the actor has an immense love of dogs.

Source: Instagram

While his social media is devoid of much information on his life outside of his acting roles, his numerous dog pictures make it seem like the only leading ladies in his life right now are the canine kind. Even David's castmates notice that dogs just seem to love him most, with his Politician co-star Ben Platt commenting on one of his posts "Dogs are obsessed with you." David replied, "And the feelin is heckin mutual."