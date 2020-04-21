David Corenswet Is the Star of the New Netflix Series, 'Hollywood'

The official Netflix synopsis for Hollywood reads: "Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.”

Based on the previews, David’s character is a guy just trying to make it as an actor in Hollywood. The trailer shows that he plays a gas station attendant moonlighting as a gigolo. While Jack Costello’s trying to make it big in Hollywood any way he can, it sounds like there may be some hitches in David’s character’s journey to becoming a name in Hollywood. David told Entertainment Weekly, “My character has a certain optimism, a lack of jadedness... At least at the beginning of the series.”